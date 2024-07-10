The Fourth of July weekend is always a socially vibrant time of the year. And this past weekend, your comedy boyfriend — John Mulaney — and your superhero girlfriend — Olivia Munn — got married. People reports that the pair tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a friend’s home in New York state. And by “intimate” we mean truly intimate: only their 2-year-old son, Malcolm, and a witness were in attendance.

While the pair have been socially connected for years, moving in the same circles of comedians, actors, and other industry insiders, the pair were not connected romantically until 2021, when People reported the two were dating after reconnecting at church in Los Angeles. The news came within months of news that Mulaney had re-entered rehab (after previously struggling with drug addiction) and had divorced his first wife, Anna Marie Tendler.

“She got to date me right out of recovery, which is what they call a reverse catch,” Mulaney joked in a September interview with friend Seth Meyers (who is also friends with Munn). He continued “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful and with someone incredible ... and she’s kind of held my hand through that hell [of early recovery] and we are having a baby together.”

It wasn’t long after Malcolm’s November 2021 birth, however, that Mulaney would be holding Munn’s hand through a difficult time. In 2023, Munn was diagnosed with “an aggressive and fast-moving” form of breast cancer” that necessitated a double mastectomy and a hysterectomy among several other surgeries.

“I am so thankful to my friends and family for loving me through this,” she wrote in an Instagram post this past March. “I’m so thankful to John ... for being there before I went into every surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes.”

Some might say that the couple’s wedding made their relationship “official” but we don’t know if a marriage can imbue a relationship that’s endured multiple health scares and a baby in just three years with any more “officialness.” Still, we love a wedding — honestly Munn always dresses so impeccably we’re just fantasizing over what the dress must have looked like — and we hope that the coming years are as calm as the past few have been tumultuous, but no less full of love (and, dare we dream, continued adorable updates about Malcolm).