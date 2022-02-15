3 Hilarious Women Are Hosting The Oscars For The First Time In History

It’s a big year for the Academy Awards. After a four year hiatus, the 2022 Oscars are going to be emceed again. The last time anyone hosted the Academy Awards was in 2018, when late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel stood at the helm. Since then, the biggest awards show for films in the country has seen some setbacks. Between questions over racial inequity and Covid-19 safety measures, it’s been a different show. And now, it’s back. With three new hilarious hosts — Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall, and Amy Schumer — who are absolutely going to give a refreshing perspective to the 94th Academy Awards.

The 2022 Oscars will make history

After nearly a century of handing out awards to the best movies and movie makers from around the world, the Oscars are making history in 2022. For the first time ever, the Academy Awards will be hosted by three women. Now this isn’t the first time there have been multiple hosts; in 2011, Anne Hathaway and James Franco were co-hosts, for instance. There have even been three hosts before; in 1987, Goldie Hawn, Chevy Chase, and Crocodile Dundee’s Paul Hogan all co-hosted.

But this is the first time three women have hosted together. And as producer Will Packer shared in a statement, these are “three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles” ready to make the Oscars fun again, per Entertainment Weekly.

Amy Schumer said she needs to “watch some movies”

Amy Schumer will be hosting the 2022 Oscars.

On Tuesday morning, Schumer spoke to Good Morning America to confirm that she would be one of the hosts of the 2022 Oscars. In a video message, Schumer also shared the news that she will be hosting with some of her good friends; Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. “I'm not sure who thought this was a good idea, but, I am hosting the Oscars along with my good friends Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. I better go watch some movies.”

The last time Schumer hosted a live awards show was at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards, but she has also hosted several stand-up comedy specials of her own including the Emmy nominated Netflix special Growing.

Wanda Sykes is a comedy legend

Bobby Bank/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Schumer’s co-host Wanda Sykes is a comedy legend, who has hosted her own talk show, her own comedy specials, and most recently emceed the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards. “We want people to have a good time,” Sykes said in a joint statement with her co-hosts. “It’s been awhile.” Fans of Sykes know her as an amazing improviser, which should make this year’s Oscars even more exciting.

Regina Hall is ready for her “first foursome”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The actress and comedian shared the news on her Instagram that she would be hosting the Oscars with the message, “My first foursome. @iamwandasykes @amyschumer and Oscar. It’s gonna be a great night! Thank you @theacademy and @willpowerpacker for making it happen!”

Hall most recently hosted the 2019 BET Awards, and is a longtime hilarious favorite with her performances in The Hate U Give, Girls Trip, and Death At A Funeral to name a few.

When to watch the 2022 Oscars

You can catch Sykes, Schumer, and Hall emceeing the 2022 Oscars on March 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and the good news is the women will be performing together, the Academy told The New York Post, “Regina, Amy and Wanda are comedy powerhouses who will make history as the first female trio to host the biggest night in entertainment, and we’re thrilled to have them at the helm to deliver an incredible show full of unforgettable moments and laughter.” We’re all thrilled, too.