MENU
TV
Colin Hutton/ HBO
9 Legitimate Parenting Lessons From
Succession
Every
family has its traditions...
by
Meaghan O'Connell
Oct. 22, 2021
Graeme Hunter/ HBO
#1. Family vacay is awkward
But don't kick your son's girlfriend off of the family yacht the night before asking him to take the fall for you.
Peter Kramer/ HBO
#2. Teaching your kid the price of milk is overrated
"You know who drinks milk? Kittens and perverts."
Tap
Oct. 22. 2021
SEARCH
CLOSE
Pregnancy
See All
Trying
Birth
After
Raising Kids
See All
Baby
Toddler
Little Kid
Big Kid
You
See All
Sex & Relationships
Wellness
Style
Life
See All
Food
Home
Entertainment
Politics
Shopping
Health
About
Archive
Terms
Privacy
Newsletter
Archive
Advertise
Masthead
Editorial Standards
© 2021 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.