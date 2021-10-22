TV

Sarah Snook, Brian Cox in HBO's 'Succession'
Colin Hutton/ HBO

9 Legitimate Parenting Lessons From Succession

Every family has its traditions...

by Meaghan O'Connell
Graeme Hunter/ HBO

#1. Family vacay is awkward

But don't kick your son's girlfriend off of the family yacht the night before asking him to take the fall for you.

Peter Kramer/ HBO

#2. Teaching your kid the price of milk is overrated

"You know who drinks milk? Kittens and perverts."

