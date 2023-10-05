Finding apps for your preschooler can be tricky. Finding a game that’s fun, educational, and holds their interest can feel like a parental Mt. Everest, and never more so than when you have a long car trip or flight coming up. But that’s about to get just a little bit easier. Today, Spin Master a global children’s entertainment company, announced the launch of two new app subscription services for preschoolers — Piknik and PAW Patrol Academy.

As the franchise celebrates its 10th anniversary, PAW Patrol is on a roll. (IYKYK.) Its second feature film scored big a the box office, and a third installment was announced for 2026. There’s even a spin-off series, Rubble & Crew, the resident construction pup. And now, PAW Patrol will debut its all-new preschool learning app, PAW Patrol Academy.

Your kiddo will love exploring the world of Adventure Bay, through daring virtual missions and playing games. The app also features a variety of interactive activities on spelling, vocabulary, art, music, shapes, and numbers. They’ll even be able to unlock clips from their favorite episodes as well as seasonal content. The app will be available on iOS and Android for $49.99 annual or $7.99 month. Of course, there’s a 7-day unlimited access free trial, so you can see if it’s right for your family.

Kids will get to play new games with their favorite characters. Spin Master

And since variety is the spice of life, another exciting app will be dropping the same day. The Piknik subscription bundle features games from award-winning studios Toca Boca and Sago Mini. It includes a new collection of fan-favorite Toca Boca apps including Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Nature, Toca Lab: Elements, Toca Builders, Toca Pet Doctor, and Toca Lab: Plants, as well as Toca Boca Hair Salon 4, Sago Mini World, Sago Mini School, and Sago Mini First Words with more to come, as Piknik will be constantly evolving over time, adding new content every month!

“We’re thrilled to bring Toca Boca and Sago Mini’s most popular preschool apps together under one subscription,” said Fredrik Loving, president of digital games at Spin Master. “We’ve curated a collection that provides endless ways for kids to play, learn, and explore their interests — all while eliminating the hassle of multiple subscriptions and fees. With regular updates and new apps on the way, there’s always something to look forward to in Piknik.”

All their favorite games in one place. Spin Master

Piknik is ad-free, and available globally at playpiknik.com or within any of the included apps on the Apple App store or Google Play store for just $11.99 per month. And best of all, the subscription can be shared across multiple devices, so sibling harmony is assured.