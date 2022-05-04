Take An Exclusive Sneak Peek At The Brand New Peanuts Mother’s Day Special

Charlie Brown and the Peanuts crew are back with a new Mother’s Day’s special sure to bring huge smiles and give you major feels. To Mom (And Dad), With Love is a modern take on how different families can be, which is already something to celebrate. The highly-anticipated animated special is super relatable, nailing the gift-giving anxiety many of us feel when on a mission to find the perfect present for the person who is responsible for your very existence (no pressure!). Of course, your favorite beagle and bird duo are also off on their own adventure, this time in search of Woodstock’s long-lost mama. Ahead of its premiere, Romper has an exclusive sneak peek that’s sure to give your heart a little flutter and remind you to hold your family close.

In Romper’s exclusive clip from To Mom (And Dad), With Love, you almost feel like you’re eavesdropping on this tender moment between Peppermint Patty and Marcie as the BFFs have a heart-to-heart, sitting on opposite sides of a tree trunk. While finding the right Mother’s Day present might stress out most of the cartoon kids, for Peppermint Patty, the holiday cuts much deeper because it reminds her that she doesn’t have a mother. As the leaves rain down from the trees, Marcie shows up like a superstar bestie to help Peppermint Patty navigate this difficult day and figure out how she might celebrate with her dad instead.

We don’t want to spoil the perfect solution that Peppermint comes ups with and gets her pretty amped, but it’s definitely worth sharing Marcie’s pearls of wisdom. (After all, who among us hasn’t resorted to the genius of a famous cartoon for parenting tips?). Marcie channels her inner Oprah when she asks her buddy one of smartest and soulful questions. A question so awesome only a child would think to say it: “Is there something you could give him that could only come from you?”

This brand new Peanuts special isn’t just a tribute to family, it’s an animated reminder that your friends are also your family. That Mother’s Day isn’t just an reason to buy an overpriced glittery card or gobs of chocolate, but an opportunity to show your gratitude for the person in your life who you love the most. Or who loves on you the most. Or maybe as the subtitle of this Peanuts special so sweetly puts it, “for the ones who hold it all together.”

The brand new Peanuts Mother’s Day special To Mom (And Dad), With Love will premiere on Friday, May 6 on Apple TV+.