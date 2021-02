It's almost time for the 2021 Puppy Bowl, so you'll want to get familiar with the Puppy Bowl puppies competing for the big title. And, let's be honest, just aww over the adorable photos of the pups. That's why we're all here, right?

The puppies, either on Team Ruff or Team Fluff, will face off during Puppy Bowl XVII on Sunday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. EST. The showdown, which will air this year on Animal Planet and Discovery+, will be the the biggest competition yet, airing for a total of three hours.

Not only is the Puppy Bowl an adorable alternative to the Super Bowl (or addition!), but it also showcases the shelters and rescues working to help animals find forever homes. Over the past 16 years, every single dog and cat featured during the big game have been adopted, according to Discovery, and this year's pups are, of course, up for adoption, too. All of the dogs featured in Puppy Bowl XVII come from 22 different shelters located in nine different states.

But before you watch the big broadcast, conveniently timed just before the Super Bowl airs, let's meet all of the adorable puppy players who are looking to help lead their team to victory.

Aaron Pawdgers discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman This Team Fluff pup with an NFL inspired name is a Treeing Walker Coonhound and American Staffordshire Terrier mix.

Apollo discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman You can find Apollo playing for Team Ruff at the Puppy Bowl.

Archer discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman Archer, a Team Ruff starter, is an American Staffordshire Terrier.

Argos discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman This adorable little pup with some big ears is a Belgian Malinois and American Staffordshire Terrier mix.

Ariel discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman This American Staffordshire Terrier and Gordon Terrier mix starts for Team Fluff.

Athena discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman Athena, an American Staffordshire Terrier and Chow Chow mix will take to the field for Team Ruff.

Bananaberry discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman This perky pup with an adorable name is an Australian Cattle Dog and Golden Retriever mix.

Beliveau discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman Catch this Golden Retriever on the Puppy Bowl field.

Bingo discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman This American Staffordshire Terrier and Siberian Husky mix plays for Team Fluff. And Bingo was his name-o.

Bluey discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman This Team Ruff player with one blue eye is an American Staffordshire Terrier and Siberian Husky mix.

Chip discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman This Team Fluff starter is an American Staffordshire Terrier and German Shepherd mix.

Chunky Monkey discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman This fluffy little pup with an adorable name is a Chow Chow and Irish Red and White Setter mix.

Comet discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman This Team Ruff competitor is an American Staffordshire Terrier and Boxer mix.

Cosmo discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman This Australian Cattle Dog with a celestial name plays for Team Ruff.

Cream discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman Cream is just one of the many dogs in attendance at this year's Puppy Bowl.

Duke discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman This Great Pyrenees and Standard Poodle mix that plays for Team Ruff is pure royalty.

Dwight discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman You can find Dwight, a Labrador Retriever and American Staffordshire Terrier mix, playing for Team Ruff.

Erica discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman This Border Collie Mix is a starter for Team Fluff.

Fletcher discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman Fletcher is an American Staffordshire Terrier and Beagle mix.

Fozzie discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman This fluffer is a Norwegian Elkhound Mix.

Gizmo discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman This adorable Beagle and Shih Tzu mix plays for Team Ruff.

Glimmer discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman This Beagle and Bloodhound mix with a shimmery name is a player for Team Fluff.

Gus discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman Sweet little Gus is a Beagle and Cocker Spaniel mix.

Hank discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman This Dalmatian can be found on the Puppy Bowl field as a starter for Team Fluff.

Hanson discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman This Mixed Breed reps Team Fluff.

Hashbrown discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman This adorable Mix Breed pup plays for Team Ruff.

Hope discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman Catch this Beagle and American Fox Hound cutie repping Team Ruff at the Puppy Bowl.

Hunter discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman This American Staffordshire Terrier and Australian Shepherd mix has the sweetest eyes.

James discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman James is a Team Fluff player and a Labrador Retriever and German Shepherd mix.

Jay discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman This fluffy Border Collie and Labrador Retriever mix reps Team Fluff.

Jett discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman You can catch Jett on the Puppy Bowl field playing for Team Fluff.

Lee discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman Lee, a Labrador Retriever and German Shepherd mix, plays for Team Ruff.

Lionel discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman This adorable American Staffordshire Terrier and Boxer mix reps Team Ruff.

Lucy discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman Sweet little Lucy is a Beagle and Bluetick Coonhound mix.

Marshall discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman This tiny Boston Terrier is a starter for Team Fluff.

Mary Anne discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman Miss Mary Anne is an American Staffordshire Terrier and Boxer mix.

Michael discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman This sandy colored pup is a Beagle and Labrador Retriever mix.

Milky Way discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman This Team Fluff starter with one super sweet name is an American Staffordshire Terrier and Boxer mix.

Muffin discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman This sweet little Team Ruff starter is a Terrier Mix.

Pacific discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman This little pup with a big name is a Chihuahua and Miniature Pinscher mix.

Paulie discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman This Team Ruff starter is an American Staffordshire Terrier and Dutch Shepherd Dog mix.

Peaches discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman There's something sweet about this American Fox Hound pup on Team Ruff.

Pippa discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman Pippa is an adorable Chihuahua and Tree Walker Coonhound mix.

Ray discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman This little ray of sunshine is an American Staffordshire Terrier and Chow Chow mix.

Rumor discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman Rumor, an American Staffordshire Terrier and Australian Cattle Dog mix, is a starter for Team Ruff.

Sasha discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman You can find this American Staffordshire Terrier and Boxer mix playing for Team Fluff.

Spaulding discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman Spaulding might be small, but this Hairless Terrier is full of power.

Stitch discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman This American Staffordshire Terrier and Treeing Walker Coonhound mix plays for Team Ruff.

Tank discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman Tank, a Team Ruff starter, is a Rottweiler and Boxer

Theodore discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman This fluffy Team Fluff pup is a Great Pyrenees and Australian Shepherd mix.

Tina discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman Tiny little Tina is a Chihuahua and American Staffordshire Terrier mix.

Todd Furly discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman This Team Ruff player with two names is an American Staffordshire Terrier and Boxer mix.

Tony discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman Tony, a Team Fluff starter, is an American Staffordshire Terrier and Australian Shepherd mix.

Vinnie discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman This American Staffordshire Terrier and Dachshund mix reps orange for Team Ruff.

Xena discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman Team Ruff has this adorable American Staffordshire Terrier and Labrador Retriever mix on their team.