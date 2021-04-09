Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was married to Queen Elizabeth for a stunning 73 years, so it's no great surprise that there are endless photos of the British royal family’s patriarch with his children,
grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Prince Philip died this morning at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle, and as the world mourns the loss, so too does his family.
Prince Philip first became a father when his wife, who was then Princess Elizabeth, gave birth to the heir apparent, Prince Charles, in 1948. Just two years later the couple welcomed their only daughter Princess Anne, followed a full 10 years later by another son, Prince Andrew, in 1960. Finally the couple had their youngest child, Prince Edward, in 1964. Prince Philip made history with Prince Edward's birth by being in the room when he
was born at Buckingham Palace, according to an excerpt from royal biographer Ingrid Seward's book My Husband and I: The Inside Story Of 70 Years Of Royal Marriage, per Town & Country. “The Duke of Edinburgh was actually holding his wife’s hand as their youngest was born,” Seward wrote. “Philip became the first royal father in modern history to witness the arrival of one of his children.”
Over the ensuing five decades, the 99-year-old father of four saw those children become parents themselves, then grandparents. And he was there every step of the way.
Father Of The King Prince Philip with Prince Charles, 1948. PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Prince Philip became a father for the first time to Prince Charles in 1948, and even though this Buckingham Palace photo was formal, he looks pretty proud to be a dad. His Little Girl Prince Philip with his wife and children, 1950. -/AFP/Getty Images
Prince Philip was clearly getting into the swing of fatherhood when
Princess Anne was born in 1950; this photo of the family of four is decidedly less formal. A Toddler Sidekick Prince Philip with Princess Anne at Balmoral, 1952. PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images
The royal family famously loves spending time at their
Scottish estate, Balmoral, and little Princess Anne looked like she was her dad's best friend out for a walk there in 1952. Hanging Out Prince Philip with wife and kids, 1952. Lisa Sheridan/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images Horses, Of Course Prince Philip with his wife and kids, 1955. Central Press/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images In The Swing Of Things Prince Philip pushes his children on a swing, 1955. PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images
He might be wearing a suit, but Prince Philip nonetheless pushed Prince Charles and Princess Anne on a swing at Balmoral in 1955.
Like Father, Like Daughter Prince Philip walking with Princess Anne, 1959. PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images
The strong bond between Prince Philip and Princess Anne is clear in this photo of the two out for a walk at Balmoral in 1959.
A New Son Is Born Prince Philip admires his new son, 1960. Marka/Universal Images Group/Getty Images All Smiles Prince Philip and Princess Anne with Prince Andrew, 1960. PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images The Gang's All Here The royal family poses for a photo, 1970. Photo 12/Universal Images Group/Getty Images Sailing Away Prince Philip sailing with Princess Anne 1970 Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone/Getty Images
Does anyone look cooler than
Princess Anne sailing around the Isle of Wight with Prince Philip in 1970? The answer is no. Family That Skis Together, Stays Together Prince Philip on a ski trip with Prince Charles and Princess Anne, 1965. ullstein bild Dtl./ullstein bild/Getty Images Boys' Train Trip Prince Philip with his two youngest, 1967. PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Father Of The Bride Prince Philip walks Princess Anne down the aisle in 1973. PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Grinning Grandfather Prince Philip with Peter and Zara Phillips. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images
Prince Philip was having the time of his life with his eldest grandchildren
Peter and Zara Phillips, whose mom is Princess Anne of course. Apple Of His Eye Prince Philip watches Prince William, 1984. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images Christmas With The Family Prince Philip Christmas 1990. Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images
Princess Diana was on hand for Christmas at Sandringham in 1990 with her sons
Prince William and Prince Harry, and it looks as though Peter Phillips was happy to hang out with his grandpa for the day. Chatting With Zara Prince Philip visits granddaughter Zara at school. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Prince Philip checked in at Port Regis School for a chat with granddaughter Zara Phillips and she looked pretty pleased about it. Two Princesses In A Car Prince Philip in the car with Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice. David Cheskin - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of York's two daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, hung out on a car ride with their
grandparents in 1997. Sad Day For His Grandsons Princess Diana's funeral, 1997. David Levenson/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
In a series of photos that became tragically iconic, Prince Philip walked behind Princess Diana’s funeral cortege with his
grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry, his son Prince Charles and Diana’s brother Charles Spencer in 1997. A horrible day for the entire family. Flowes & Granddaughters Prince Philip with his granddaughters. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images Hugs For Harry Prince Harry hugs Prince Philip, 2004. John Giles - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images A New Princess To Love Prince Philip with his great-grandchildren in 2015. Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images A Kiss From A King Prince William kisses his grandfather, 2007. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Trooping With The Kids Prince Philip at Trooping The Colours. Will/GC Images/Getty Images Prince Philip was in fine form in 2012 when he attended the annual celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s birthday, Trooping the Colour, alongside Prince William, Lady Louise, and Prince William's new wife, Kate Middleton. The Youngest Of The Pack Prince Philip with his youngest grandchild James, Viscout Severn, in 2015. Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images The Next Generation Prince Philip hung out with his great-grandchildren in 2017. James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images
Prince Philip kept a sharp eye on his great-grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Peter Phillips' daughter Savannah on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for
Trooping the Colour in 2017. A Kiss From Zara Zara Tindall kisses her grandfather, 2017. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images Meeting Meghan Prince Philip goes to church with Meghan Markle, 2017. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images Always A Kiss From His Son Prince Charles kisses Prince Philip, 2017. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images