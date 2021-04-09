Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was married to Queen Elizabeth for a stunning 73 years, so it's no great surprise that there are endless photos of the British royal family’s patriarch with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Prince Philip died this morning at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle, and as the world mourns the loss, so too does his family.

Prince Philip first became a father when his wife, who was then Princess Elizabeth, gave birth to the heir apparent, Prince Charles, in 1948. Just two years later the couple welcomed their only daughter Princess Anne, followed a full 10 years later by another son, Prince Andrew, in 1960. Finally the couple had their youngest child, Prince Edward, in 1964. Prince Philip made history with Prince Edward's birth by being in the room when he was born at Buckingham Palace, according to an excerpt from royal biographer Ingrid Seward's book My Husband and I: The Inside Story Of 70 Years Of Royal Marriage, per Town & Country. “The Duke of Edinburgh was actually holding his wife’s hand as their youngest was born,” Seward wrote. “Philip became the first royal father in modern history to witness the arrival of one of his children.”

Over the ensuing five decades, the 99-year-old father of four saw those children become parents themselves, then grandparents. And he was there every step of the way.

Father Of The King Prince Philip with Prince Charles, 1948. PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Prince Philip became a father for the first time to Prince Charles in 1948, and even though this Buckingham Palace photo was formal, he looks pretty proud to be a dad.

His Little Girl Prince Philip with his wife and children, 1950. -/AFP/Getty Images Prince Philip was clearly getting into the swing of fatherhood when Princess Anne was born in 1950; this photo of the family of four is decidedly less formal.

A Toddler Sidekick Prince Philip with Princess Anne at Balmoral, 1952. PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images The royal family famously loves spending time at their Scottish estate, Balmoral, and little Princess Anne looked like she was her dad's best friend out for a walk there in 1952.

Hanging Out Prince Philip with wife and kids, 1952. Lisa Sheridan/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images The normally reticent royal family had some fun hanging out a window in 1952.

Horses, Of Course Prince Philip with his wife and kids, 1955. Central Press/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images No big surprise that Prince Charles and Princess Anne would take after their parents and love horses, as they did in this photo taken at Balmoral in 1955.

In The Swing Of Things Prince Philip pushes his children on a swing, 1955. PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images He might be wearing a suit, but Prince Philip nonetheless pushed Prince Charles and Princess Anne on a swing at Balmoral in 1955.

Like Father, Like Daughter Prince Philip walking with Princess Anne, 1959. PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images The strong bond between Prince Philip and Princess Anne is clear in this photo of the two out for a walk at Balmoral in 1959.

A New Son Is Born Prince Philip admires his new son, 1960. Marka/Universal Images Group/Getty Images Prince Philip joined the rest of the family in admiring baby boy Prince Andrew in 1960.

All Smiles Prince Philip and Princess Anne with Prince Andrew, 1960. PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Prince Philip, Princess Anne, and Prince Andrew were all smiles in 1960.

The Gang's All Here The royal family poses for a photo, 1970. Photo 12/Universal Images Group/Getty Images After the birth of Prince Edward in 1964, the family was complete. And Prince Philip looked pleased as punch posing with his brood n 1970.

Sailing Away Prince Philip sailing with Princess Anne 1970 Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone/Getty Images Does anyone look cooler than Princess Anne sailing around the Isle of Wight with Prince Philip in 1970? The answer is no.

Family That Skis Together, Stays Together Prince Philip on a ski trip with Prince Charles and Princess Anne, 1965. ullstein bild Dtl./ullstein bild/Getty Images Prince Philip took Princess Anne and Prince Charles on a ski holiday in Malbun in 1965.

Boys' Train Trip Prince Philip with his two youngest, 1967. PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Prince Philip took Prince Edward and Prince Andrew alone on a train trip from Balmoral in 1967. He looked like he had things well in hand.

Father Of The Bride Prince Philip walks Princess Anne down the aisle in 1973. PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Prince Philip walked Princess Anne down the aisle at Westminster Abbey when she married Captain Mark Phillips in 1973.

Grinning Grandfather Prince Philip with Peter and Zara Phillips. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Prince Philip was having the time of his life with his eldest grandchildren Peter and Zara Phillips, whose mom is Princess Anne of course.

Apple Of His Eye Prince Philip watches Prince William, 1984. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images The entire royal family had eyes only for Prince William in 1984, including his grandfather Prince Philip.

Christmas With The Family Prince Philip Christmas 1990. Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images Princess Diana was on hand for Christmas at Sandringham in 1990 with her sons Prince William and Prince Harry, and it looks as though Peter Phillips was happy to hang out with his grandpa for the day.

Chatting With Zara Prince Philip visits granddaughter Zara at school. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Prince Philip checked in at Port Regis School for a chat with granddaughter Zara Phillips and she looked pretty pleased about it.

Two Princesses In A Car Prince Philip in the car with Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice. David Cheskin - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of York's two daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, hung out on a car ride with their grandparents in 1997.

Sad Day For His Grandsons Princess Diana's funeral, 1997. David Levenson/Hulton Archive/Getty Images In a series of photos that became tragically iconic, Prince Philip walked behind Princess Diana’s funeral cortege with his grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry, his son Prince Charles and Diana’s brother Charles Spencer in 1997. A horrible day for the entire family.

Flowes & Granddaughters Prince Philip with his granddaughters. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images Prince Philip spent time on Easter Sunday with granddaughters Princess Eugenie and Lady Louise, the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Hugs For Harry Prince Harry hugs Prince Philip, 2004. John Giles - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images When Prince Philip attended a wedding with his family in 2004, Prince Harry greeted his grandfather with a smile and a hug.

A New Princess To Love Prince Philip with his great-grandchildren in 2015. Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images In 2015, Prince Philip joined the rest of the royal family at Princess Charlotte's christening and please check out Prince George' short set.

A Kiss From A King Prince William kisses his grandfather, 2007. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images One benefit of such a big family? All those kisses. Like this sweet embrace between Prince Philip and Prince William in 2007.

Trooping With The Kids Prince Philip at Trooping The Colours. Will/GC Images/Getty Images Prince Philip was in fine form in 2012 when he attended the annual celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s birthday, Trooping the Colour, alongside Prince William, Lady Louise, and Prince William's new wife, Kate Middleton.

The Youngest Of The Pack Prince Philip with his youngest grandchild James, Viscout Severn, in 2015. Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Prince Philip's youngest grandchild James, Viscount Severn, took in the sights at Trooping the Colour in 2015.

The Next Generation Prince Philip hung out with his great-grandchildren in 2017. James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images Prince Philip kept a sharp eye on his great-grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Peter Phillips' daughter Savannah on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour in 2017.

A Kiss From Zara Zara Tindall kisses her grandfather, 2017. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images Prince Philip gets a kiss from granddaughter Zara Tindall at Royal Ascot in 2017.

Meeting Meghan Prince Philip goes to church with Meghan Markle, 2017. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images Prince Philip attended Christmas Day services at St. Mary Magdalene Church with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new fiancee, in 2017.