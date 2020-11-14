Obama With Prince George & More Times Royals Have Hung Out With U.S. Presidents

It's sort of amazing to think about how many times royals have hung out with presidents of the United States over the years. America is not part of the Commonwealth, of course, which means it does not tend to be added to the list of countries reigning monarchs visit during their official royal duties. But don't worry, American presidents have long been visiting with kings and queens. And while kings and queens are not officially in the position to share political beliefs with the rest of the world, that doesn't mean they can't mingle with politicians. And through the decades there have definitely been some moments of true kinship between different royal family members and sitting presidents.

Queen Elizabeth II has been the longest-reigning monarch of the United Kingdom in history, so it stands to reason that she has visited more presidents than most. She first visited Washington, D.C. with her husband, Prince Philip, in 1951, when she was still Princess Elizabeth and her father was still King George VI. The couple stayed with then-President Harry Truman and his wife at Blair House as the White House was under renovation. She would go on to visit five more times, and has hosted various presidents in the United Kingdom many times over the years.

But she is not the only royal family member to spend time with presidents. In some cases, it looked as though a real friendship grew "across the pond" with politicians and royals.

The Woman Who Would Be Queen Princess Elizabeth met President Harry Truman. Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Princess Elizabeth was not yet a queen and a mother of two, 4-year-old son Prince Charles and 1-year-old Princess Anne, when she visited President Truman in 1951. Just one year later she would become queen.

The Original Fab Four Queen Elizabeth meets President Kennedy. Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images President Kennedy and his wife Jackie visited Buckingham Palace in 1962, and the two couples looked so glamorous.

A Dance To Remember Queen Elizabeth dances with President Gerald Ford. Photo 12/Universal Images Group/Getty Images President Gerald Ford danced with Queen Elizabeth when she visited Washington, D.C. in 1976.

A New Kind Of Royal Dinner At The White House President Johnson meets Princess Margaret. Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images Princess Margaret, the younger sister of Queen Elizabeth, enjoyed a splashy tour of the United States with then-husband Lord Snowdon in 1965. When she visited the White House for a royal dinner, President Johnson reportedly had a raucous good time with the couple unlike more traditional dinners at the White House.

Princess Diana Has Arrived The Reagans meet Princess Diana. John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images Prince Charles and Princess Diana visited President Reagan and his wife Nancy at the White House in 1985, and the entire country fell even more deeply in love with the princess. Especially after her dance with John Travolta.

The Kids Get In On The Action Young Prince Charles and Princess Anne meet the president. PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth invited President Dwight Eisenhower to the family's Scottish estate of Balmoral in 1959, and this time around Prince Charles and Princess Anne were on hand. In kilts.

A Common Bond President Reagan rides horses with Queen Elizabeth. David Levenson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images President Reagan and Queen Elizabeth seemed to have an especially common bond; they both loved horses and went riding around the grounds of Windsor Castle together in 1982.

Arm In Arm With The First Lady Princess Diana embraces First Lady Barbara Bush. Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images Princess Diana and First Lady Barbara Bush might not seem likely to be pals at first blush, but the two apparently bonded in 1990 over their shared passion for helping AIDS victims. And look at them walking with their arms around each other, it's magic.

Princess Diana Goes Full Tiara Princess Diana goes full tiara with President Bush. Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images During a visit to the White House in 1985, Princess Diana was less casual with President George H.W. Bush... she gave him the full tiara treatment.

A Meeting Of Two Great Minds Queen Elizabeth meets with President Clinton. KENT GAVIN/AFP/Getty Images I don't know about you, but it looks to me as though Queen Elizabeth was moving right past President Bill Clinton to focus on First Lady Hilary Clinton during their visit to Buckingham Palace for tea in 1994. Perhaps it was two strong women recognizing a shared desire to make their mark in this world.

The Second Generation Moves In Prince Charles meets with President Bush. Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images In 2005, President George Bush and his wife Laura Bush met with Prince Charles and his second wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, in Washington for dinner. Perhaps the two men had a lot to discuss as children of powerful people.

The New Kids On The Block Prince William meets with President Obama. ImageCatcher News Service/Corbis News/Getty Images When Prince William visited President Barack Obama at the White House in 2014, it was the beginning of a beautiful friendship anchored in the shared interest in climate change activism.

A First Lady Who Curtsies Michelle Obama curtsies to the Queen. John Stillwell - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Cheers to First Lady Michelle Obama who wore pearls and curtsied to Queen Elizabeth when she and President Obama visited Buckingham Palace in 2009. Even Prince Philip looked impressed.

A Family Affair The princes greet the Obamas. AFP/AFP/Getty Images In 2016, President Obama was about to end his two-term presidency. He and wife Michelle Obama decided to visit Kensington Palace, where they hung out with Prince William and Prince Harry and of course Kate Middleton. And they looked like they were having the time of their lives.

At Least The Robe Was Monogrammed Prince George greets President Obama in his monogrammed robe. The White House/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During that same visit, Prince George met the President of the United States in his monogrammed robe on his rocking horse. It felt like a real family moment.

Rolling Up Their Sleeves For A Good Time Prince Harry attends Invictus Games with President Obama. Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images President Obama attended the Invictus Games with Prince Harry in 2017. He was no longer president... they just like hanging out.

A Protested Visit Queen Elizabeth meets President Trump. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images President Trump's 2019 visit to Buckingham Palace for a state banquet with Queen Elizabeth was met with protests, but it looks like they found something to laugh about.

Princess Anne, The Rebel Princess Anne avoids a meeting with President Trump. GEOFF PUGH/AFP/Getty Images Many members of the royal family met with President Trump and his wife Melania Trump during a separate visit in December 2019, but Princess Anne was seen apparently staying away from it all.

Prince Charles Grins And Bears It Prince Charles speaks to President Trump. CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images I'm not sure what President Trump said that he thought was so funny in this photo from the NATO visit in December 2019, but it doesn't look like Prince Charles was in on the joke.