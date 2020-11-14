Obama With Prince George & More Times Royals Have Hung Out With U.S. Presidents

It's sort of amazing to think about how many times
royals have hung out with presidents of the United States over the years. America is not part of the Commonwealth, of course, which means it does not tend to be added to the list of countries reigning monarchs visit during their official royal duties. But don't worry, American presidents have long been visiting with kings and queens. And while kings and queens are not officially in the position to share political beliefs with the rest of the world, that doesn't mean they can't mingle with politicians. And through the decades there have definitely been some moments of true kinship between different royal family members and sitting presidents.
Queen Elizabeth II has been the
longest-reigning monarch of the United Kingdom in history, so it stands to reason that she has visited more presidents than most. She first visited Washington, D.C. with her husband, Prince Philip, in 1951, when she was still Princess Elizabeth and her father was still King George VI. The couple stayed with then-President Harry Truman and his wife at Blair House as the White House was under renovation. She would go on to visit five more times, and has hosted various presidents in the United Kingdom many times over the years.
But she is not the only royal family member to spend time with presidents. In some cases, it looked as though a real friendship grew "across the pond" with politicians and royals.
The Woman Who Would Be Queen
Princess Elizabeth met President Harry Truman. Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Princess Elizabeth was not yet a queen and a mother of two, 4-year-old son Prince Charles and 1-year-old Princess Anne, when she visited President Truman in 1951. Just
one year later she would become queen. Queen Elizabeth meets President Kennedy. Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth dances with President Gerald Ford. Photo 12/Universal Images Group/Getty Images
A New Kind Of Royal Dinner At The White House
President Johnson meets Princess Margaret. Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images
Princess Margaret, the younger sister of Queen Elizabeth, enjoyed a splashy tour of the United States with then-husband Lord Snowdon in 1965. When she visited the White House for a royal dinner, President Johnson reportedly had a
raucous good time with the couple unlike more traditional dinners at the White House.
Princess Diana Has Arrived
The Reagans meet Princess Diana. John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images
Prince Charles and Princess Diana visited President Reagan and his wife Nancy at the White House in 1985, and the entire country fell even more
deeply in love with the princess. Especially after her dance with John Travolta.
The Kids Get In On The Action
Young Prince Charles and Princess Anne meet the president. PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth invited President Dwight Eisenhower to the family's Scottish estate of Balmoral in 1959, and this time around Prince Charles and Princess Anne were on hand. In kilts.
President Reagan rides horses with Queen Elizabeth. David Levenson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
President Reagan and Queen Elizabeth seemed to have an especially common bond; they both loved horses and went riding around the grounds of Windsor Castle together in 1982.
Arm In Arm With The First Lady
Princess Diana embraces First Lady Barbara Bush. Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images
Princess Diana and First Lady Barbara Bush might not seem likely to be pals at first blush, but the two apparently bonded in 1990 over their shared
passion for helping AIDS victims. And look at them walking with their arms around each other, it's magic.
Princess Diana Goes Full Tiara
Princess Diana goes full tiara with President Bush. Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images
A Meeting Of Two Great Minds
Queen Elizabeth meets with President Clinton. KENT GAVIN/AFP/Getty Images
I don't know about you, but it looks to me as though Queen Elizabeth was moving right past President Bill Clinton to focus on First Lady Hilary Clinton during their visit to
Buckingham Palace for tea in 1994. Perhaps it was two strong women recognizing a shared desire to make their mark in this world.
The Second Generation Moves In
Prince Charles meets with President Bush. Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images
In 2005, President George Bush and his wife Laura Bush met with
Prince Charles and his second wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, in Washington for dinner. Perhaps the two men had a lot to discuss as children of powerful people.
The New Kids On The Block
Prince William meets with President Obama. ImageCatcher News Service/Corbis News/Getty Images
When Prince William visited President Barack Obama at the
White House in 2014, it was the beginning of a beautiful friendship anchored in the shared interest in climate change activism.
A First Lady Who Curtsies
Michelle Obama curtsies to the Queen. John Stillwell - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images The princes greet the Obamas. AFP/AFP/Getty Images
In 2016, President Obama was about to end his two-term presidency. He and wife Michelle Obama decided to visit Kensington Palace, where they hung out with
Prince William and Prince Harry and of course Kate Middleton. And they looked like they were having the time of their lives.
At Least The Robe Was Monogrammed
Prince George greets President Obama in his monogrammed robe. The White House/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
During that same visit, Prince George met the President of the United States in his monogrammed robe on his rocking horse. It felt like a real family moment.
Rolling Up Their Sleeves For A Good Time
Prince Harry attends Invictus Games with President Obama. Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth meets President Trump. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Princess Anne avoids a meeting with President Trump. GEOFF PUGH/AFP/Getty Images
Many
members of the royal family met with President Trump and his wife Melania Trump during a separate visit in December 2019, but Princess Anne was seen apparently staying away from it all.
Prince Charles Grins And Bears It
Prince Charles speaks to President Trump. CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images
I'm not sure what President Trump said that he thought was so funny in this photo from the NATO visit in December 2019, but it doesn't look
like Prince Charles was in on the joke. President-elect Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden with Prince Harry. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Here's how things could look in 2021:
President-elect Joe Biden alongside his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, and Prince Harry. The three already know each other from attending the Invictus Games in 2017 in Toronto, Canada, and now that they are all on American soil... a new dawn has arrived.