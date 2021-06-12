20 Candid Photos Of Queen Elizabeth With U.S. Presidents Over The Years

As the longest reigning monarch in Britain, Queen Elizabeth has met countless famous people. Foreign dignitaries, celebrities, other royals, you name it. And naturally the photo opportunities that go along with these meetings are endless. But my personal favorites are the photos of Queen Elizabeth with U.S. presidents. She has met every sitting president throughout her reign save one, and even managed to forge enduring friendships with a few over the years.

Queen Elizabeth rather famously never met with President Lyndon B. Johnson, despite the fact that the two exchanged correspondence throughout his three year term. She did not invite him to the United Kingdom and he did not invite her to the White House, although her sister Princess Margaret did attend a party there in 1965 during her tour of the United States.

According to the White House Historical Association, there could have been a fairly obvious reason the two never met, per Marie Claire; “Queen Elizabeth II never met President Lyndon Johnson during his presidency and was unable to attend John F. Kennedy's funeral because she was pregnant with Prince Edward.”

Other than Johnson, Queen Elizabeth has met them all.

The Princess & The President Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone/Getty Images Even before she became queen she was hanging out with presidents. In 1951, then-Princess Elizabeth met President Harry Truman during a visit to Washington, D.C.

Eisenhower Hosts A Dinner Keystone/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip joined President Dwight D. Eisenhower and his wife Mamie at a state dinner in 1957.

Queen Elizabeth Returns The Favor Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone/Getty Images It was a family affair in 1959 at Balmoral Estate in Scotland when Queen Elizabeth hosted President Eisenhower. She reportedly gave him her recipe for drop scones before he left.

The Royals Meet American Royalty Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip hosted President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy in 1961 at Buckingham Palace. It’s hard to say who leaves me more starstruck in this photo.

Together In Mourning Hulton Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images After the tragic assassination of President Kennedy, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip invited Jackie Kennedy and her two children, Caroline and John Jr., to his newly erected Kennedy Memorial at Runnymeade in 1965. Please notice Prince Philip is holding John Jr.’s hand.

A New Beginning PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images After the Johnson-era dry spell of royal meetings with U.S. presidents, Queen Elizabeth was once again on common ground with President Nixon in 1969 as the two met at the official residence of the prime minister.

A Thanksgiving Feast PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images President Nixon made Queen Elizabeth laugh during a Thanksgiving dinner at the American embassy in 1969.

Dancing Queen Photo 12/Universal Images Group/Getty Images President Gerald Ford took Queen Elizabeth for a spin around the dance floor during the 1976 Bicentennial Celebrations of the Declaration of Independence at the White House.

At The White House. Again. Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images President Ford and First Lady Betty Ford escort Queen Elizabeth into the White House, a place she is getting to know pretty well.

2 Queens & A Peanut Farmer PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images President Jimmy Carter, famed peanut farmer, met not just Queen Elizabeth but also the Queen Mother during a 1977 visit to Buckingham Palace. Apparently it really overwhelmed him, as he rather famously kissed the Queen Mother on the lips.

The Other Fab Four Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip reportedly formed a friendship with President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan when they visited Windsor Castle in 1982.

Horseback Riding Is The Key To Her Royal Heart John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images During that same 1982 visit, President Reagan rode “Centenniel” while Queen Elizabeth rode “Burmese,” both horses gifted to her from the Canadian Royal Mounted Police.

The First Of Two Bushes GERRY PENNY/AFP/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth met the first President Bush in 1990 at the NATO summit in London.

Take Her Out To The Ball Game Wally McNamee/Corbis Historical/Getty Images President Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush took Queen Elizabeth to her very first baseball game in 1991.

Laughing With The Clintons PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth happily welcomed President Clinton, First Lady Clinton, and their daughter Chelsea to Buckingham Palace in 1994.

The Royal Side Eye SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images President George W. Bush welcomed Queen Elizabeth to Washington in 2007, and she was really giving him a look.

The Gift Of Memory Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When President Obama met Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace for the first time in 2009, he gave her an iPod with footage from all of her historic visits to the United States over the years. That’s class.

Fast Friends Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images By the time President Obama returned for a visit to Buckingham Palace in 2011, he and Queen Elizabeth looked like fast friends.

Here Comes Trump Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images President Trump’s royal visit was met with protests throughout the United Kingdom, but Queen Elizabeth has a policy of not getting involved in politics.