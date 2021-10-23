20 Of The Best Photos Of The Royal Family Enjoying The Great Outdoors

If you’re all about the glamour of the royal family, you might be disappointed to hear that they seem to prefer being a bit more rugged. Mucking about outdoors, wearing their casual gear, hiking or riding horses or fishing. This is where the royal family tends to look their happiest. Whenever any member of Queen Elizabeth’s big clan are outdoors, their smiles shine brighter. Their shoulders look more relaxed. They are, in short, in their element.

It all goes back to the early days of Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip, a well-respected conservationist long before it was in vogue to be a conservationist. The Duke of Edinburgh was also a man who was devoted to promoting outdoor activities in his work as the Queen’s Consort, and that work transitioned to his home life. The royal couple raised their four children with a healthy love of being outdoors in the fresh air, whether that meant hiking around the grounds of their Scottish home of Balmoral, riding horses (as Queen Elizabeth has continued to do into her ‘90s), or simply enjoying a family picnic, this is one family who loves to be outside.

And that’s saying something because their indoor spaces are generally castles.

Honeymoon Hike Topical Press Agency/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images Prince Philip and then-Princess Elizabeth went on a romantic honeymoon hike in Hampshire in 1947. They even looked a bit dressed up for the occasion.

Family Dining Al Fresco Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images After the birth of Princess Anne in 1950 made them parents of two, the family enjoyed a little picnic on the grounds of Balmoral. Prince Charles looks to be wondering when the food will arrive, and I can’t blame him.

Her Ride Or Die PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images In 1959, Princess Margaret joined Queen Elizabeth for a morning ride in Badminton Park.

Swinging With Dad -/AFP/Getty Images Prince Charles and Princess Anne get a big push on the swing from dad Prince Philip in 1955. The family dog only has eyes for the queen.

Prince Of Tides Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images Prince Charles was all grown up and finding his own way to enjoy the outdoors in Australia in 1982. A swim in the ocean.

A New Face Outside Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Princess Diana certainly looked the part of an outdoorsy royal when she joined fiance Prince Charles at Balmoral in 1981. That outfit is the best yet.

Two Boys & A Pony Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Little Prince Harry leads the way for Prince William as he rides his pony on the grounds of Highgrove in 1986. Look at that proud mom.

Down By The River Julian Parker/UK Press/Getty Images Prince Harry looked to be having the time of his life playing in the river at Balmoral in 1987. Maybe because his mom was there with him.

Riding With A King Julian Parker/UK Press/Getty Images Prince Harry got a ride on the back of Prince Charles’s bike on the grounds of Sandringham in 1990.

The Gangs All Here Fiona Hanson - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Prince Charles took his two sons out for a hike around the family estate of Balmoral. And they were the picture of good health.

Having A Ball At College Tim Graham/Corbis Historical/Getty Images Prince William kicked a rugby ball on the beach near St. Andrew’s College in Scotland when he first attended the school in 2002.

Finding His Place In Africa Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince Harry helped water the gardens with a little friend during a walk in Lesotho in 2004.

Boots On The Ground Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kate Middleton joined the royal family in 2011, and she immediately fit right into their outdoorsy attitude. Look at the boots she wore during a visit to Bhutan with Prince William. Amazing boots for walking if I ever saw them.

Those Boots Were Made For Walking WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In April 2021, Kate Middleton helped herself to a sheep to walk and a little royal fan loved it.

Who Cares About Getting Wet? Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Camilla Parker-Bowles was the picture of happiness on a rainy walk in Balmoral in 2019.

Forest Bathing Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images In 2018 Prince Harry and his new wife Meghan Markle enjoyed a little forest bathing during a visit to New Zealand.

Safety First ANDY STENNING/AFP/Getty Images Perhaps the most outdoorsy of them all, Kate Middleton looks perfectly at home riding a bike in September 2021.

Her Mother’s Daughter Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Princess Charlotte was having the best time playing soccer in 2019. She looked just like mom Kate Middleton.

Prince George Blending In Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince George is so outdoorsy, he blends right into his surroundings with his camouflage shorts and green shirt.