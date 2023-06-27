A Fan At Pink's Concert Threw Their Mom's Ashes Onto The Stage & She Was Super Confused

Pink was on stage performing at the British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park in London, England as part of her Summer Carnival tour when something bizarre happened. A fan threw a bag of ashes onto the stage with the singer. Apparently these were the ashes of the fan’s mom, and poor Pink was left in the weird position of not being certain what she was meant to do with them.

In a video of the awkward moment shared on Twitter, Pink is in the middle of singing her hit song “Just Like A Pill” when a baggie is thrown up beside her. She then crouches down to speak to the person who threw the bag and asks, “Is this your mom?” When the fan apparently agreed that it was indeed her mother, Pink responded, “I don’t know how I feel about this,” looking uncomfortable and trying to get on with singing the song as she slowly placed the ashes back where they had been lobbed at her.

Of course, being the absolute pro that we all know she is, Pink pulled it off and continued performing for her fans. With a bag of ashes sitting on the stage beside her.

While the fan in question didn’t appear to stop the show for more than a moment or two, it clearly distracted the singer. As she got back to her performance she reportedly said, “I have to say, that was a first,” per the Daily Mail. Understandably, as the fan did not appear to explain what exactly Pink was meant to do with her mother’s ashes nor did they seem to give her any warning that they would be throwing things on stage.

Meanwhile Pink’s own 12-year-old daughter Willow has been spotted in the audience at her mom’s concerts this summer, and in fact even joined her mother earlier this month on stage. Her father Carey Hart, who also shares 6-year-old son Jameson with the singer, shared video footage of mother and daughter belting it out on stage together on June 7 with the caption, “So proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @pink !!!!! Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage. Looks like 1st show of the tour kicked ass!!!!!”

That’s the kind of mother/daughter stage experience we love to see.