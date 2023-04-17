All pregnant folks are superheroes (what else would you call growing a human), but an upcoming Marvel movie is taking that to the next level. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the forthcoming, long-awaited sequel to the Academy Award-winning Into the Spider-Verse. The franchise is based on a multiverse that brings together a plethora of different Spider-Mans, Womans, Girls, and Hams (it’s silly but it really works), focusing on Brooklyn’s own Miles Morales. But never before have we seen what the latest trailer promises — a pregnant Spider-Woman — and we are extremely here for it.

OK, so technically, comic fans have seen a pregnant Spider-Woman. In 2015, the first iteration of the character, Jessica Drew, was depicted in her second trimester in Spider-Woman Vol. 6. In the first issue, she explored complicated feelings about choosing motherhood after never before feeling like kids were in her future. Eventually she gives birth to a son, Gerald, whom she calls “Gerry.”

We don’t know too much about how the character, voiced by Insecure star Issa Rae, will be depicted in Across the Spider-Verse. This version of the character is already a bit of a departure from the Jessica Drew of the comics. Originally, Drew was a white woman and this Spider-Woman is Black. The costume and her powers in the trailer are also a a bit different from what we’ve seen in the comics. But in any case: a visibly pregnant web-slinger astride a motorcycle? Sign us up.

And it would appear that Spider-Woman isn’t the only parental Spider-(Wo)Man the movie has to offer. Peter Parker (the version of Peter Parker who mentored Miles Morales, the main character in Into the Spider-Verse and, it seems, Across the Spider-Verse as well) can be seen baby-wearing his energetic, already powerfully gifted daughter May “Mayday” Parker, who goes on to become Spider-Girl in future storylines.

It’s a family affair. Sony Pictures Entertainment

(Incidentally, in those stories she pals up with none other than Drew’s son Gerry!)

Other versions of your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man featured in the movie are Miguel O’Hara aka Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), Peter B. Parker aka Spider-Man (Jake Johnson), Gwen Stacy aka Ghost-Spider (Hailee Steinfeld), and Hobart Brown aka Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), among many, many others. But (and, granted, we’re a parenting site so we’re a little biased) pregnant Spider-Woman is the one we’re most excited to see in action.