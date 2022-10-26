Ellen Child Star Sophia Grace Responds To People Criticizing Her Pregnancy

Fans of the Ellen show will recognize Sophia Grace Brownlee from years ago, when she and her cousin Rosie McClelland rose to fame for their rendition of “Super Bass” by Nicki Minaj in 2011. The two British girls wowed Ellen DeGeneres again and again with their big personalities and talent as they returned to the show in their trademark tutus to perform more covers over the years. Now it’s just over 10 years later, and Sophia Grace is a 19-year-old influencer. Oh, and she’s also expecting her first baby. Which has some people criticizing her for being “too young” to become a mom.

Sophia Grace took to her popular YouTube channel to announce that she is pregnant, 21 weeks along in fact. “The reason I waited for so long was to make sure that everything is completely fine and that everything is safe.” She went on to admit that she was “shocked” to discover she was expecting, but that once she got accustomed to the idea she is “super, super happy about it.”

Sophia Grace will be raising her child with her longtime boyfriend, who she told E! she prefers not to name for privacy reasons.

After Sophia Grace shared her pregnancy with her followers, people started sharing their own opinions about it. Even going so far as to criticize her for being too young. And the expectant mom shared her response to those critics with E!.

“I feel like 19 is quite young, obviously, to have a baby,” she told the outlet. “Usually most people are like, ‘You should have babies when you're 30 and you're married and you live in your own house,' which is completely fine. But obviously everyone's gonna have their different opinions.”

She went on to say that she feels motherhood is “about the person themselves,” and “as long as you feel ready and it's something that you're happy about, then it's really no one else's problem.”

While some might have had concerns about Sophia Grace’s age, many of her followers were quick to offer congratulations and messages of support. “Congrats Sophia! I hope your journey goes well. your [sic] gonna be a great mom,” wrote one follower while another added, “You’re young but a baby is a blessing. Hope you have lots of support and a healthy pregnancy.”

Everyone’s pregnancy journey is different, this we know for sure. And if Sophia Grace is happy and feeling prepared, as she said, that’s a pretty beautiful thing.