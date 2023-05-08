King Charles Reportedly Made A Birthday Toast To His Grandson Archie At A Family Lunch

Not long after King Charles III was officially crowned as the new monarch of the United Kingdom, his youngest son Prince Harry hopped on a flight back home to Montecito, California to celebrate another big moment: his son Archie’s 4th birthday. And while the royal family was plenty busy with coronation events and didn’t publicly wish Prince Archie a happy birthday on social media as they’ve done in the past, the newly crowned king reportedly did not forget.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s firstborn turned 4 years old on May 6, the same day as King Charles’ coronation ceremony. Prince Harry was the only member of his family to attend the historic event, but didn’t stay long. His trip across the pond was so quick that he skipped a family lunch following the coronation service on Saturday to fly back home to be with his wife Meghan Markle, Archie, and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet.

At the family lunch, however, The Daily Mail reports that King Charles raised a glass to “those that weren’t there,” including his grandson Archie and wished him a happy birthday “wherever he was.” A source told the outlet, “It was apparently a very sweet moment.” The grandfather of five also reportedly gave a toast to Prince George, who was a Page of Honor at the coronation, as well as Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince Harry leaving the U.K. shortly after his father’s King Charles III’s coronation service. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prince Archie’s 4th birthday was reportedly much more low-key than what his royal relatives were up to across the pond. Royal reporter Omid Scobie told Entertainment Tonight that Meghan planned a “small gathering with friends and family” at their California home. The mom of two also reportedly baked her son a cake from scratch with lemons from their garden. “Archie was treated to a lemon birthday cake, baked by the duchess using fruit from their garden,” The Sun reported.

Prince Harry, who was seated rows behind his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton at the coronation, had always planned to get back to California as quickly as he could. “He was always determined to get back in time to spend part of Archie’s birthday at home,” a souce told The Sun. “Harry was determined to be back in time to tuck Archie into bed."