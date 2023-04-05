Prince George is going to have a special role at his grandfather’s coronation. As second-in-line to the throne, it sort of feels like that should be enough of a role for the 9-year-old boy. But no. He’s also going to join three other boys as Page of Honor to His Majesty King Charles, which will put him front and center in the middle of all the coronation action on May 6.

Buckingham Palace shared more details about the coronation of King Charles on Tuesday, including Prince George’s role in the ceremony. Royal watchers were already aware that the Prince and Princess of Wales would naturally be in attendance, along with all three children including Prince George’s two siblings, 7-year-old Princess Charlotte and 4-year-old Prince Louis. They will be included in the coronation procession from Westminster Abbey.

As for Prince George, he’ll have an especially significant role. His biggest yet on the world stage, in fact. Prince George’s parents Kate Middleton and Prince William are “very excited and delighted” that their oldest son has been chosen to be a Page of Honor at King Charles’ coronation,” a royal spokesperson told People. “It’s something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to — and I’m sure George is, too.”

Prince George will share the world stage with his grandfather Kiing Charles on May 6. DANIEL LEAL/AFP/Getty Images

So what exactly is expected of a Page of Honour at the coronation? Prince George and three other boys will walk behind King Charles and help to carry the long, heavy robes the King will wear at the ceremony. He will be joined by 13-year-old Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, son of his neighbors at Anmer Hall, 13-year-old Nicholas Barclay, grandson of King Charles’ cousin Sarah Troughton, and 12-year-old Ralph Tollemache, son of King Charles’ godson Edward Tollemache.

Queen Consort Camilla, who will be fashioned as Queen Camilla after the coronation, will also have four of her own Pages of Honour at the ceremony to help carry her robes. Her Pages of Honor will be her three grandsons — 14-year-old twins Gus and Luis Lopes, and 13-year-old Freddy Parker-Bowles — as well as her great-nephew Arthur Elliot.

Prince George will be bearing a lot of responsibility as Page of Honour at the coronation, not just because he’ll be carrying his grandfather’s robes but because all eyes will be on him as second-in-line to the throne. Particularly as this is his most formal public role yet. But we’re certain he’ll pull it off without a hitch.