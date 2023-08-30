Prince Harry's Homage To Archie & Lilibet In New Docuseries Is So Cute

Whether he’s working on a new documentary or oh-so-casually stepping away from the royal family to start a different life as a private citizen, it’s clear that Prince Harry always has his kids on mind. In fact, while his new Netflix docuseries isn’t about him or his family, childrenArchie and Lilibet are still somewhat present. Because Harry is nothing if not a “Papa Bear” in everything he does.

Heart of Invictus tells the stories of the Invictus Games — an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicepeople, both active duty and veterans, that Harry founded in 2014. The five-part docuseries follows the events of past games and the athletes who recover, physically, mentally, and otherwise, through the competition.

The Duke of Sussex starts off the series by introducing himself in an interview: “My name’s Harry ... On any given day, I’m a dad of two under three-year-olds, got a couple of dogs, [I'm] a husband, I’m founding patron of Invictus Games Foundation. There’s lots of hats one wears, but I believe today is all about Invictus.”

But if Harry wears many hats, a literal hat seen in the series pays tribute to his dad-status.

Prince Harry is father to 4-year-old son Archie and 2-year-old daughter Lilibet with wife Meghan Markle. And while he is incredibly protective of keeping them out of the public eye, he didn’t mind sharing a very adorable nod to the name his son Archie calls him: a baseball cap with the words “Papa Bear.”

Too cute. Netflix

Since stepping away from his role as a senior royal with Meghan Markle in 2020, Prince Harry has stayed laser-focused on trying to make sure his children have the kind of childhood he always envisioned for them. In March he opened up about how he helps to calm his kids by trying to control his own energy, saying in a live-streamed event with Dr. Gabor Maté that “sometimes I would have to remove myself from the room, take a deep breath, let it out,” he shared at the time. “And literally try and change my whole energy and go back in there. And all of a sudden [Archie’s] falling asleep in my arms.”

Prince Harry certainly seems to have taken after his own mother Princess Diana’s very hands-on approach to parenting, making sure to be there for his kids in every sense of the word.

That’s some strong Papa Bear energy right there.