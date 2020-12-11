He might have moved thousands of miles away to a new life with his wife and son, but he hasn't forgotten the people who meant so much to him back home. Prince Harry surprised kids on a video call recently to check in with them and find out how they were doing, and honestly they couldn't have looked more delighted.

But even more than that, it was the genuine, unforced affection between the Duke of Sussex and the children he has known for several years that really tugged at the heart strings in the video. Each of them had been recipients of the WellChild Award, one of Prince Harry's charitable patronages in the United Kingdom, and he simply wanted to let them know they continued to "inspire every day."

Every year, WellChild puts out a call for nominations for their annual award meant to celebrate "the inspirational qualities of the UK’s seriously ill children and young people, along with those who go that extra mile to make a difference to their lives." As royal patron of WellChild since 2007, Prince Harry has been attending the awards ceremony for more than a decade. Meaning that every year, he meets the winners.

This year, as WellChild shared a Zoom video call with some of the previous winners in an effort to spread the word that the nomination deadline of Dec. 31 was closing in, Prince Harry decided to casually drop in. And the reaction from the kids on screen was priceless.

Prince Harry dropped in on a Zoom call with kids from WellChild.

Prince Harry had all of the kids laughing pretty quickly in his video, setting them at ease immediately. Particularly when he asked 12-year-old former WellChild winner Maddison Sherwood who she would nominate and she said her mother. Prince Harry teased, "Is your mum there going 'Pick me! Pick me!'?" Everyone was giggling, it was quite sweet.

This isn't the first time Prince Harry has publicly checked in with WellChild; back in April, he sat down for a Zoom visit with parents and carers to talk about the unique struggles COVID-19 has raised during lockdown with severely ill children. He spoke about his own experience at home with his 1-year-old son Archie and admitted at the time, "I can't even begin to imagine how hard it is for you guys."

Whether or not Prince Harry will be able to attend the 2021 WellChild Awards remains to be seen, of course, but one thing seems certain; his dedication to this organization will not waiver. No matter where he lives.