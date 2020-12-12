Now that he's a father himself, the Duke of Sussex seems to have a pretty clear idea of how he wants his little boy to be raised. Away from the public eye looks to be on the list of priorities, as well as making the world a better place for little Archie. Much like his own mother wanted for him, and in some of
Prince Harry's childhood moments caught on camera, it's evident that Princess Diana did a pretty incredible job in the few years she had with her youngest son. Because he looked like the sweetest, happiest, most loving little guy on the planet.
The youngest son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana was born in 1984, just two years after his big brother Prince William entered the world. As the younger brother of the heir to the throne, Prince Harry was in a very unique position. He was naturally in the spotlight nearly as frequently as his older brother, but since he was directly in line to the throne his childhood looked slightly different. Or at least, that was the
impression he gave as a little boy. When he was out with his mother, Princess Diana, he always seemed to be smiling. Easygoing. Perhaps a little mischievous. And ultimately, entirely lovable.
Rocking Around The Castle
Prince Harry rides a rocking horse. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images
Under Her Umbrella.. Ella
Prince Harry looks at his mom. Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images Prince Harry boards a plane. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Bringing The Silliness Out In Everyone
Prince Harry sits on his brother's shoulders. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images
Prince Charles may be serious at times, but when he posed for photos at Kensington Palace with baby
Prince Harry and Prince William, he really hammed it up. I give Prince Harry all the credit. Prince William clearly loves it. Prince Harry makes Prince William laugh. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images
I don't know what
Prince Harry did to make his big brother laugh at the piano at Kensington Palace in 1985 but he is having a great time. Prince Harry waves to the crowds. Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images
During the annual
Trooping The Colours in 1986, Prince Harry looked pretty comfortable on the balcony at Buckingham Palace. Almost like he knew he was cute enough to deserve the accolades. Prince Harry checks out a helicopter. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Prince Harry in Spain. Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images
Princess Diana and Prince Charles visited
Spain with their sons in 1986, and Prince Harry looked awfully sweet cuddled up to his mom, sucking his thumb. Prince Harry rides a dog. Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images Prince Harry heads to school. David Levenson/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images Prince Harry sticks out his tongue at journalists. PA Images Archive/PA Images/Getty Images
Comfortable Cuddling As A Family
Prince Harry sits with his mom andd Prince William. Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images
Prince Harry and Prince William were at their most loving and adorable sitting on the stairs of Marivent Palace with
Princess Diana in Spain in 1987. A little assembly line of love. Prince Harry cuddles a dog. Anwar Hussein/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
On that same trip visiting the royal family of Spain,
Prince Harry fell in love with a little dog and proceeded to carry it around with him. As little kids so love to do. Prince Harry dressed as a pixie for the school play. PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images
The Tradition Continues...
Prince Harry sticks out his tongue. Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images
Prince Harry continued to make his
feelings for the paparazzi known after he and Prince William visited their new cousin Princess Beatrice in Portland Hospital in 1988.
Who Would Rather Be A Firefighter?
Prince William and Prince Harry play on a fire engine. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images
From A Pixie To A Shepard In One Short Year
Prince Harry in costume for the school play. Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images
Taking His Act To The Balcony
Prince Harry at the Trooping The Colours in 1988. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Prince Harry was a page boy in 1989. Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images The Windsor family rides bikes in Sicily. PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images
The entire family rode the bikes around the island of Sicily in 1989, and Prince Harry looked like he was raring to go.
Prince Harry relaxes with his mom on the beach. Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images
The family was in super casual mode on Necker Island in the
British Virgin Islands in 1990, and Prince Harry looked happy to have Princess Diana (somewhat) to himself.
Happy To Be The Comic Relief
Prince Harry leaves school. Comic Relief/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince Harry wore a red nose as part of Red Nose Day in 1991, an effort to raise money for Comic Relief. And he certainly looked like he was the comic relief.
His Dad Gets Some Love Too
Prince Harry gets a kiss from his dad. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images Prince Harry sleds with his brother. Julian Parker/UK Press/Getty Images
Taking Care Of His Cousins
Prince Harry poses with his cousins. Julian Parker/UK Press/Getty Images
If you needed proof of how sweet both Prince William and Prince Harry were as boys, look no further than this photo of the two boys posing with
their little cousins, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, in Klosters, Switzerland in 1995.
You had to know Prince Harry would grow up to be a good man. And so he has.