Now that he's a father himself, the Duke of Sussex seems to have a pretty clear idea of how he wants his little boy to be raised. Away from the public eye looks to be on the list of priorities, as well as making the world a better place for little Archie. Much like his own mother wanted for him, and in some of Prince Harry's childhood moments caught on camera, it's evident that Princess Diana did a pretty incredible job in the few years she had with her youngest son. Because he looked like the sweetest, happiest, most loving little guy on the planet.

The youngest son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana was born in 1984, just two years after his big brother Prince William entered the world. As the younger brother of the heir to the throne, Prince Harry was in a very unique position. He was naturally in the spotlight nearly as frequently as his older brother, but since he was directly in line to the throne his childhood looked slightly different. Or at least, that was the impression he gave as a little boy. When he was out with his mother, Princess Diana, he always seemed to be smiling. Easygoing. Perhaps a little mischievous. And ultimately, entirely lovable.

Rocking Around The Castle Prince Harry rides a rocking horse. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Those overalls. The bare feet. The look of wonder on his face as Prince Harry rides his rocking horse at Kensington Palace in 1985. It's all so good.

Under Her Umbrella.. Ella Prince Harry looks at his mom. Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images Princess Diana looks so in love with her baby boy as she shields him from the rain in Scotland in 1985.

A Cherub Takes Flight Prince Harry boards a plane. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince Harry in a white sweater set being carried onto a plane in 1985 is the closest thing to a cherub you'll ever see.

Bringing The Silliness Out In Everyone Prince Harry sits on his brother's shoulders. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Prince Charles may be serious at times, but when he posed for photos at Kensington Palace with baby Prince Harry and Prince William, he really hammed it up. I give Prince Harry all the credit. Prince William clearly loves it.

A Sweet Little Sidekick Prince Harry makes Prince William laugh. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images I don't know what Prince Harry did to make his big brother laugh at the piano at Kensington Palace in 1985 but he is having a great time.

Waving To His Fans Prince Harry waves to the crowds. Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images During the annual Trooping The Colours in 1986, Prince Harry looked pretty comfortable on the balcony at Buckingham Palace. Almost like he knew he was cute enough to deserve the accolades.

Seeing His Future? Prince Harry checks out a helicopter. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images As an adult, Prince Harry had a long and illustrious career in the military. As a 2-year-old little boy, it looks like he was already thinking of his future as he prepared for a helicopter flight over Highgrove in 1986.

Thumb-Sucking In Spain Prince Harry in Spain. Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images Princess Diana and Prince Charles visited Spain with their sons in 1986, and Prince Harry looked awfully sweet cuddled up to his mom, sucking his thumb.

A Dog Big Enough To Ride Prince Harry rides a dog. Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images Still in Spain, Prince Harry pretended to ride a German Shepard but don't worry, he actually looked sort of nervous about it.

Big Boy Off To School Prince Harry heads to school. David Levenson/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images When Prince Harry went off to nursery school in Notting Hill in 1987, his silly years really got underway. Check out his paper towel binoculars.

A Grand Tradition Begins Prince Harry sticks out his tongue at journalists. PA Images Archive/PA Images/Getty Images Prince Harry started a tradition in 1987 of sticking his tongue out at journalists and I am here for it.

Comfortable Cuddling As A Family Prince Harry sits with his mom andd Prince William. Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images Prince Harry and Prince William were at their most loving and adorable sitting on the stairs of Marivent Palace with Princess Diana in Spain in 1987. A little assembly line of love.

A Boy & Someone's Dog Prince Harry cuddles a dog. Anwar Hussein/Hulton Archive/Getty Images On that same trip visiting the royal family of Spain, Prince Harry fell in love with a little dog and proceeded to carry it around with him. As little kids so love to do.

A Prince As A Pixie Prince Harry dressed as a pixie for the school play. PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Prince Harry dressed as a little pixie for the Chepstow Villas school nativity play in 1987 and held hands with a pal, looking proud as can be.

The Tradition Continues... Prince Harry sticks out his tongue. Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images Prince Harry continued to make his feelings for the paparazzi known after he and Prince William visited their new cousin Princess Beatrice in Portland Hospital in 1988.

Who Would Rather Be A Firefighter? Prince William and Prince Harry play on a fire engine. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images Prince Harry joined Prince William at Sandringham Estate to play on a vintage fire engine in 1988, complete with cool hats.

From A Pixie To A Shepard In One Short Year Prince Harry in costume for the school play. Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images In 1988, Prince Harry played a shepard in Jane Mynor's Kindergarten nativity play. This felt like a step up from his pixie days in 1987.

Taking His Act To The Balcony Prince Harry at the Trooping The Colours in 1988. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images I can't get enough of Prince Harry sticking his tongue out, especially when he does it at the Trooping The Colour in 1988. And his suspenders match Princess Diana's jacket.

What A Good Sport Prince Harry was a page boy in 1989. Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images No, this isn't a costume. This is the page boy outfit Prince Harry wore to his uncle's wedding in 1989. That's what I call a good sport.

A Bicycle Built For One The Windsor family rides bikes in Sicily. PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images The entire family rode the bikes around the island of Sicily in 1989, and Prince Harry looked like he was raring to go.

His Mother's Son Prince Harry relaxes with his mom on the beach. Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images The family was in super casual mode on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands in 1990, and Prince Harry looked happy to have Princess Diana (somewhat) to himself.

Happy To Be The Comic Relief Prince Harry leaves school. Comic Relief/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince Harry wore a red nose as part of Red Nose Day in 1991, an effort to raise money for Comic Relief. And he certainly looked like he was the comic relief.

His Dad Gets Some Love Too Prince Harry gets a kiss from his dad. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images Prince Charles dropped a sweet kiss on Prince Harry's head during a polo match in 1990.

Sledding Like A Champ Prince Harry sleds with his brother. Julian Parker/UK Press/Getty Images Prince Harry took to the slopes in Lech, Austria in 1992 the best way possible; by sledding with his brother Prince William.