Prince Louis Joined His Family For This Sweet Christmas Tradition For The First Time

Being a Prince of England, even a 5-year-old one, means living a life full of royal responsibilities and high-brow events. But some of those events are a bit more fun than others. Recently Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales — Prince William and Kate Middleton — joined his parents and older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte for a special Christmas carol service at the venerable Westminster Abbey.

Kate Middleton began the tradition in 2021, and it seems Prince Louis was finally deemed old enough to attend. (As far as we can tell, no hilarious but decidedly-not-regal faces were pulled.) This year, the service honored those who work to support babies and young children in the United Kingdom. Supported by the Royal Foundation, the carol service is connected to Middleton’s Shaping Us campaign which seeks to raise awareness of the crucial importance of early childhood development. Considering Christmas is all about the birth of a baby, the timing couldn’t be more fitting.

The cathedral, which has been patronized by the British royal family for centuries (and is in fact where the Prince and Princess of Wales were married in 2011), was decked out in Christmas decorations. Parishioners held candles as they enjoyed performances by Westminster Abbey's choir, Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight, Jacob Collier, Freya Ridings, and James Bay.

(We are super impressed a 5 year old held a candle and didn’t set anything on fire, either accidentally or on purpose.) Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

The event was attended by midwives, health visitors, early years practitioners, nursery school teachers and community volunteers, as well as members of the Royal family and the Middleton family. The service included readings from Prince William, Jim Broadbent, and others. Author and Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho wrote a specially commissioned poem for the service read by Call the Midwife actress Leonie Elliott, People reports.

(Royal) Duckies all in a row. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Prior to the service, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis left encouraging letters in a special mailbox for children going through a difficult time this season.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

This is the family’s first public appearance all together since earlier this summer, when Prince William and Middleton brought the children to the Royal International Air Tattoo, a military air show. Honestly, we get it: Royal events are rarely giving “fun for kids,” so when the crown offers you an official opportunity to go see planes and concerts, you take it.

The service was recorded and will be televised in the UK on Christmas Eve as Royal Carols: Together At Christmas on ITV1 and ITV X.