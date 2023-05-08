10 Photos Of Prince Louis Bringing That Youngest Child Energy To The Coronation

When the royal family announced that 5-year-old Prince Louis would be joining his parents at his grandfather King Charles’ coronation, royal watchers everywhere got excited. Not just because the youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton is adorable, but because he has a history of letting every emotion he’s feeling show on his face. This we know from watching him at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee last summer. And fortunately for us, these photos of Prince Louis at the coronation did not disappoint. His little face was an open book, and we were happy to read it.
Prince Louis and his siblings, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte and 9-year-old Prince George, got all dressed up in their royal finest for King Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, and as the youngest member of the royal family to be in attendance of course all eyes were on Prince Louis. After his scene-stealing attendance at the Platinum Jubilee, Middleton was understandably concerned that her youngest would be on his best behavior for the historic event. And to be fair to Prince Louis, he was quite well-behaved. He didn’t dance in his seat or cover his mom’s mouth with his hand while she talked or anything.
But don’t worry. He still had some hilarious reactions to events of the day. And we can’t get enough of them.
Prince Louis always delivers for royal watchers who want a bit of real emotion, a bit of fun, and a bit of youngest child energy at otherwise self-serious royal events. And we can’t thank him enough for it.