10 Photos Of Prince Louis Bringing That Youngest Child Energy To The Coronation

When the royal family announced that 5-year-old Prince Louis would be joining his parents at his grandfather King Charles’ coronation, royal watchers everywhere got excited. Not just because the youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton is adorable, but because he has a history of letting every emotion he’s feeling show on his face. This we know from watching him at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee last summer. And fortunately for us, these photos of Prince Louis at the coronation did not disappoint. His little face was an open book, and we were happy to read it.

Prince Louis and his siblings, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte and 9-year-old Prince George, got all dressed up in their royal finest for King Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, and as the youngest member of the royal family to be in attendance of course all eyes were on Prince Louis. After his scene-stealing attendance at the Platinum Jubilee, Middleton was understandably concerned that her youngest would be on his best behavior for the historic event. And to be fair to Prince Louis, he was quite well-behaved. He didn’t dance in his seat or cover his mom’s mouth with his hand while she talked or anything.

But don’t worry. He still had some hilarious reactions to events of the day. And we can’t get enough of them.

Ready For His Nap WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Was Prince Louis tired during the coronation service, or was he bored? I would hate to hazard a guess but honestly, my money might be on bored.

A Review Of The Coronation, Facial-Edition Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince Louis’ face on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the fly over tribute to King Charles said it all. He was giving the show about a 2.5 out of five stars.

“Now If It Was Me Piloting That Plane...” Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince Louis acted out his own plane steering, and he was dead serious about it. Hints of his future as a pilot? Possibly.

“You Woke Me Up For This?” Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It’s possible that Prince Louis was still tired for the coronation, because he was very openly yawning quite a bit. Even when he was being transported in a horse drawn carriage through the streets of London, he was giving real “no big deal” vibes.

He Can’t Help Being The Center Of Attention Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images No offense to King Charles, but everyone on the balcony at Buckingham Palace was very focused on Prince Louis. Even his older sister Princess Charlotte. He just has that way about him.

“No Pictures, Please.” Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince Louis may have been perfecting his two-handed wave, or he may have been telling photographers to back off. Or both.

He’s Loving Princess Charlotte’s Hair Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Prince Louis looked very impressed with his older sister’s hair and her delicate floral crown, and we can’t blame him. It was a real look.

He Has The Ear Of The Future King Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images We aren’t sure what it is Prince Louis is saying to his older brother (and future king) Prince Louis, but one thing is certain. He definitely has his ear.

“Don’t Start With Me Today.” Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Prince Louis was in no mood to be trifled with on Saturday. Probably he was annoyed that he couldn’t enjoy a nice lie-in on the weekend. Fair enough.

He Keeps His Mom In Stitches LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images No matter the solemnity of the occasion, Kate Middleton can’t help laughing at Prince Louis’ antics. And neither can we.

Prince Louis always delivers for royal watchers who want a bit of real emotion, a bit of fun, and a bit of youngest child energy at otherwise self-serious royal events. And we can’t thank him enough for it.