Baby Prince William Barefoot In The Park & 19 More Sweet Childhood Moments

When he was born in 1982, it was a historic moment for the United Kingdom and, in many ways, the world. The baby who would be king. Who will be king. But thanks in no small part to his down-to-earth mom Princess Diana, Prince William's cutest childhood moments were plentiful. Whether he was being silly playing with his little brother Prince Harry, or out exploring adventures on his own, it looks as if Prince William had an endearingly grounded quality even as a child.

As the first born son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, Prince William was born second in line to the throne. That's an awfully heavy load to have resting on your shoulders, but throughout his 38 years on the planet Prince William has seemed to bear up quite well. His mother Princess Diana rather famously made sure of that before her tragic death in a car crash in Paris in 1997. As reported by The Daily Mail, Princess Diana parented both her sons with a mixture of tough love and real, tactile affection. She reportedly had Prince William clean out staff cars for pocket change as a teenager, and was known to sneak her sons out of Kensington Palace to enjoy a little McDonald's every once in awhile.

All in an effort to help them have some normalcy, and from the time Prince William was a little boy it clearly paid off in spades.

Rocking A One-Piece Snowsuit Prince William was a happy little guy in his one-piece snowsuit in 1983. Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images In 1983, Prince William dressed warm in a one-piece snowsuit for a photocall with his parents at Kensington Palace.

Barefoot In The Park Prince William joined his parents on their royal tour in Australia. Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images Prince William stole the show on his first royal tour with his parents in Australia in 1983, playing barefoot in the park while his dad wore a full suit. Oh how the times were changing.

Swinging With Kings Prince William enjoyed backyard time with his dad in 1984. John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images How does a future king celebrate his second birthday in 1984? He gets another future king to push him on the swings. In the yard of Kensington Palace. What a mood.

Princes Are Doing It For Themselves Prince William asserts his independence. David Levenson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Only 2 years old, but Prince William was already asserting his independence at the airport in Aberdeen, Scotland in 1984 by climbing the stairs with the world watching.

Keeping It Casual Prince William was always about keeping it casual. Tim Graham/Corbis Historical/Getty Images Even when posing for a royal portrait with his mom in 1984, Prince William went barefoot. I guess shoes are for suckers. Also look at that smile.

Taking His Rocking Horse Seriously Prince William plays with Prince Harry in 1985. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images With the arrival of little brother Prince Harry in 1984, Prince William found a playmate. A fellow rider of rocking horses in the playroom of Kensington Palace in 1985, at the very least.

Put Your Feet On My Shoulders Prince William plays with Prince Harry in 1985. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Who is more delighted with Prince Harry sitting on his brother's shoulders in 1985, Prince Charles or Prince William? The only person who looks less than impressed is Prince Harry.

Off To School With A Wave Prince William waves to his fans in 1985. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince William started nursery school in 1985 at Mrs. Mynor's Nursery School, and his shy little wave was everything.

That's Puzzling Prince William and his mom enjoy some puzzle time in 1985. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Prince William put together a little puzzle with his mom at Kensington Palace in 1985.

A Cowboys Fan? Prince William was having the time of his life in 1986. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Prince William wore a Dallas Cowboys t-shirt on a windy day at Highgrove House in 1986.

A Chivalrous Prince Staying dry at a polo match in Cirencester. Julian Parker/UK Press/Getty Images Prince William holds an umbrella over his brother Prince Harry at a polo match in Cirencester in 1987. Sort of... it is mostly over him.

Dog Walker Wanted Prince William walks a dog in 1987. Georges De Keerle/Hulton Archive/Getty Images This dog has no idea he is being walked by a future king in 1987, and that's as it should be.

The Prince On His Steed Prince William rides a horse in 1988. Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images How much do you love Prince William riding his pony in 1988 at Balmoral? Very much, that's how much.

Ahead Of The Pack Prince William takes part in sports day at Wetherby School in 1989. Julian Parker/UK Press/Getty Images Prince William was running a relay race at Wetherby School in 1989, and all I can see is that look of joyous concentration on his face.

Royal Dad-In-Training Prince William was practicing his dad skills in 1989. Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images Prince William was showing off his dad skills early by pushing his little cousin Princess Beatrice around in her pram in 1989.

He Gets A Kick Out Of Her Prince William had a tactile relationship with his mom Princess Diana in 1990. Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images Prince William was super cuddly with his mom at the International Horse Show in 1990, and we are here for it.

Too Cool To Ski Prince William is pretty cool at 9 years old. Martin Keene - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Prince William looked like he was hitting his cool dude years in 1991 on a ski trip with his family in Lech, Austria.

Their Own Version Of Polo Prince William and his brother fight over polo, 1990. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Prince William and Prince Harry had a little tussle over their own game of polo in 1990, but they were wearing matching outfits so it's cute.

Theme Park Family Fun Prince William was in his glory at Thorpe Park in 1991. Julian Parker/UK Press/Getty Images Princess Diana took her two boys to Thorpe Park in 1991 and Prince William could barely contain himself.