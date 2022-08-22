The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have not only announced that they’re swapping their palace life for smaller, more private, and outdoorsy digs in Windsor, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will also be heading to a new school called Lambrook. Of course, the posh prep school sounds pretty amazing. It boast 52 acres in the beautiful Berkshire countryside, and caters to roughly 600 lucky boys and girls, between the ages of 3 to 13.

In a statement from Kensington Palace, Kate Middleton and Prince William shared their kids’ future plans and expressed appreciation to their former school. “Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019 respectively and are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values to Thomas’s,” the palace said.

At Lambrook, the Cambridge kids will have the opportunity to take part in really cool activities like adventure week, according to the prestigious school’s website. This open-air trip includes “rope challenges, den building, forest trekking, camping and fire making.” Blending nature with learning is right up Middleton’s alley, as the Duchess of Cambridge is a big fan of outdoor education to promote children’s positive mental health and overall well-being. She recently visited a forest kindergarten in Denmark when she was feeling “very broody.” Prince William also champions mental health and even launched a “Time to Walk With Prince William” episode on Apple Fitness+, where he attributes some of his mental fitness to outdoor walks in the UK countryside.

While Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will definitely enjoy all the bells and whistles of their new school, their new education will, unsurprisingly, cost a pretty penny. “The children's new school, where annual fees cost up to 21,000 pounds ($24,803) per pupil, boasts its own nine-hole golf course in its 52 acres of grounds, home to an orchard with pigs, chickens, rabbits, bees and lambs,” Reuters has reported.

But you can’t put a price tag on freedom. And the royal kids are sure to enjoy a whole lot more of that now that they’re saying goodbye to the constraints of the city and those pesky British paparazzi.

As the Cambridges are preparing to move their family to Adelaide Cottage, there are so many changes on the horizon. Not only will the kids be downsizing to a much smaller house with only four bedrooms, this is the first time they won’t be living with their long-time nanny, Maria Borrallo.

But the change of scenery also has some unexpected perks that could bring the family closer. Hopefully when Aunt Meghan and Uncle Harry travel from California for a visit this fall, the royal cousins can roam the vast green fields together and share some quality time together.