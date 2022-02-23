The Duchess of Cambridge might be ready for another baby one of these days... or at least, being around babies gets her feeling all those maternal feelings. Mom of three Kate Middleton admitted during a recent visit to Denmark that being around babies makes her “very broody,” so maybe 3-year-old Prince Louis will get to be a big brother at some point. Although to be fair it sounds as though Prince William isn’t as keen.

Middleton was visiting with parents and their toddlers as part of the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project at the University of Copenhagen on a rare solo engagement on Tuesday. The Duchess of Cambridge has long been passionately committed to promoting both mental health awareness and early childhood development as a senior royal, so this was right up her alley. Especially the part where she got to hang out with little ones.

“It makes me very broody,” the duchess said during her visit to Stenurten Forest Kindergarten, as reported by People. “William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying, 'Let's have another one.’”

I don’t know about Prince William, but I suspect the rest of the world would be pretty happy to see another sweet Cambridge kid to join 8-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 3-year-old Prince Louis.

Kate Middleton gets broody around babies.

This isn’t the first time Middleton has admitted to being a bit broody around babies. In 2019 she and husband Prince William were walking through a crowd on a visit to Ireland when she saw a baby boy and admitted, “He's a very sweet little boy. It makes me very broody.” She went on to add, “I think William might be slightly worried,” presumably because she wanted another baby.

She might not be wrong.

Last month, Middleton and Prince William were at Chitheroe Community Hospital visiting children when the mom of three started cooing over baby girl Anastasia Barrie. She took the little girl in her arms and Prince William said, “Don’t give my wife any more ideas!” At the end of the visit, he reminded Middleton “Don’t take her with you” as she laughed.

Perhaps it’s all in good fun, or perhaps we can expect another royal baby announcement in the future. The Duchess of Cambridge does seem especially wonderful with kids after all; Prince William might be the one who needs to start getting ideas. Only time will tell.