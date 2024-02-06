Video Of Taylor Swift Singing With Prince William Has Resurfaced & It's Amazing

Swifties and royal watchers missed a very important 10 year anniversary they could have celebrated together last November. Because in November 2013, their worlds collided. Taylor Swift and Prince William sang “Livin’ On A Prayer” with Jon Bon Jovi himself, and you can watch the whole thing on a viral TikTok from that magical moment. It’s unclear why, exactly, the video resurfaced now, but when the universe delivers a smile you don’t ask questions.

Miss Americana herself Taylor Swift visited Kensington Palace back in 2013 for a Centrepoint charity gala event along with Jon Bon Jovi, whom I think we can safely call Mr. Americana. When Bon Jovi took to the stage to perform his ’80s classic “Livin’ On A Prayer,” both Swift and Prince William got up to belt out the recognizable chorus with him. To be fair to Prince William, he is not a professionally trained performer and appeared a bit timid in a TikTok video that recently resurfaced of the moment. In fact, he seemed to step back away from the microphone to let Swift and Bon Jovi’s voices really carry.

But still. He was belting it out like his little heart depended on it. And best of all, he knew every word.

The special moment between Swift and Prince William almost didn’t happen, and it turns out we have the singer to thank for getting the future king up on stage to sing with her. Prince William shared his memory of the night in his episode on Apple TV+ Time To Walk series in 2021, remembering that he thought his duties for the annual fundraiser were done until he realized he was “sat next to Taylor Swift. She's on my left. And after Jon does his first song, there's a pause, and she turns to me. She puts her hand on my arm, looks me in the eye, and says, 'Come on, William. Let's go and sing.’” [Side note, she just calls him William. We love it.]

He went on to share per People, “To this day, I still do not know what came over me. Honestly, even now I'm cringing at what happened next, and I don't understand why I gave in. But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, 'Come with me…' I got up like a puppy and went, 'Yeah, okay, that seems like a great idea. I'll follow you.’”

Yes, the normally shy prince did eventually come out of his trance-like state to feel deep embarrassment that he was singing on stage in front of everyone, which was definitely outside his comfort zone, he learned to just “let it go” and have a laugh.

And now we all get to have this beautiful collaboration on video to watch for eternity. Everybody wins.