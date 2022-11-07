Rebel Wilson Welcomed Her First Baby, A Daughter, & Her Name Is Just The Cutest

Rebel Wilson is a mom! The Pitch Perfect star announced on Monday that she welcomed her first child, a baby girl, via surrogate. Wilson introduced her newborn daughter to the world with a sweet picture and name reveal on Instagram.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗,” Wilson shared on Instagram. “I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!”

Wilson, 42, went on to acknowledge her surrogate. “I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care,” she wrote. “Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

“I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable,” the new mom added. “I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”

Wilson did not share whether her partner, Ramona Agruma, will be a co-parent in her child's life. The two women publicized their relationship this past summer. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” she captioned a picture of them together.

Over the years, Wilson experienced a setback with fertility. Back in May, the Senior Year star opened up to People about how her desire to have kids inspired her weight loss journey after a fertility doctor advised her in 2019 to freeze her eggs. Then in 2020, she embarked on her self-proclaimed “Year of Health” in an effort to improve her fertility chances.

Fast-forward to 2022 and Wilson is fulfilling her motherhood dreams. On her Instagram Story, Wilson shared another celebratory picture of herself in a pink dress with building blocks that spelled out “BABY.”

Rebel Wilson welcomes her first child via surrogate. Instagram

Congratulations to Wilson and welcome to the world, Royce Lillian!