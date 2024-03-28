Ricky Martin always knew he wanted to be a father. Even as he was “Livin’ La Vida Loca” as one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, he never let go of his dream of a big family. And he made that dream come true. The actor, 52, is now a dad of four, and he’s so happy about it that you can’t help but feel happy for him. Here’s everything you need to know about his sweet family.

He worried he might never be a dad.

The Palm Royale actor opened up to Out magazine in 2020 about how he once worried he might not get the chance to be a father. “Many years I dreamt of being a father, and many, many, many times I went through this grieving process of ‘I am gay, I am a closeted gay man, and I’m not going to be able to be a daddy,’” he said at the time. He eventually decided to seek out a surrogate. “Obviously adoption is an option and it’s very beautiful, but unfortunately for gay men it’s very difficult to adopt in some countries.”

When he pictured fatherhood, he pictured a big family with “many grandkids in the future and have every Sunday filled with family but, you know, we have to see what happens.” It’s too early for the grandkids, but he now has four children in his life.

His twin sons, Matteo and Valentino, are 15.

Martin welcomed twin boys in 20008, Matteo and Valentino, and right out of the gate he was a hands-on dad. “I don’t have a nanny. I’m doing this on my own because I don’t want to miss a moment. I have a personal assistant who helps me, someone who takes care of me while I’m taking care of them, but I’m the one who changes the diapers, the one that feeds them, the one that bathes them, the one that puts them to sleep,” he told People at the time from his home in Puerto Rico.

The birth of twins Matteo and Valentino had Martin thinking about the way he wanted to parent, including planning ahead to support his children in whatever they might want to do. “When I was 12 years old, I told my father that I wanted to be an artist and he supported me and I am very thankful,” he told Extra TV in 2020. “So I have to do the same. I have the experience ... I will clean the path for them.”

Matteo and Valentino are different, but they both enjoy a red carpet moment.

Matteo and Valentino Martin attended the Palm Royale premiere with their dad. Variety/Variety/Getty Images

While his sons might be twins, Martin is all about celebrating their differences. “Matteo is more into the arts and Valentino is gonna spend his life in front of a screen because he wants to be the best YouTuber in the world,” he told Extra in 2020.

They are united in one thing though; they don’t mind hitting the red carpet for a big premiere with their dad, like they did for the premiere of Palm Royale recently. “I’m very happy they came with me to the premiere. I just love them because they’re real, they’re honest and I bring them with me everywhere, so they are exposed to my world," Martin told TODAY.

His daughter Lucia is 6.

Martin welcomed only daughter Lucia with then-husband Jwan Yosef in late 2018. The proud dad announced his daughter’s arrival on Dec. 31, 2018 with a message reading, “We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef. It has been a special time for us and we cant wait to see where this stellar baby will take us. Both her beautiful brothers, me and Jwan have fallen in love with Lucia.”

While he and Yosef divorced in 2023, the couple continue to share joint custody of Lucia and her little brother Renn.

His son Renn is 4.

Martin and Yosef welcomed son Renn in October 2019, and it seems that Martin’s family is now complete. The dad admitted to Out magazine in 2020 that there are still “moments where I want 10 more, and then there are those mornings where everybody's crying and I'm like, 'Okay, maybe we're fine at six [people in the family].’”