Robert De Niro just became a dad of seven. The 79-year-old actor recently shared that he had welcomed a seventh baby, adding to his previous brood of six children ranging from 51 to 11 years of age.

The Oscar winner was promoting his recent film About My Father when the subject of his own family came up. When ET Canada asked De Niro about his six children, he corrected by saying, “Seven, actually.” While the famously private actor did not provide details about the baby’s sex or the identity of the mother, he simply added, “I just had a baby.”

De Niro is already dad to 51-year-old daughter Drena and 46-year-old son Raphael with his first wife Diahnne Abbott, 27-year-old twins Julian and Aaron with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith, as well as 24-year-old son Elliot and 11-year-old daughter Helen Grace with actress ex-wife Grace Hightower. He is also a grandfather of four.

Perhaps inspired by the addition of his seventh child, De Niro opened up to ET Canada about his parenting style with his kids. “I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice,” he explained. “And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t.”

Robert De Niro’s son Elliot, pictured with him in the park, now has a new baby sibling. Lawrence Schwartzwald/Sygma/Getty Images

So should De Niro’s seventh baby look forward to having a “cool” dad? When asked if he would call himself a “cool” dad, he gave ET Canada a cool answer. “I’m okay. You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they’re respectful. My daughter, she’s 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that’ll be more to come. But, that’s what it is.”

De Niro has been a father for more than 51 years, and he told People back in January that becoming a dad made him look at the world in a totally different way. “When you become a parent, there are certain things that you become more aware of, more sensitive about,” he said at the time.

Now that’s he’s a dad seven times over, he must be feeling extra sensitive.