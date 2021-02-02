20 Of The Best Romantic Comedies To Stream On Hulu, Both Classic & New

Not everyone is a fan of romantic comedies, it pains me to tell you. There are often complaints that the genre is too formulaic or relies too heavily on a big, bright, shiny happy ending to be taken seriously. Wrong. These romantic comedies on Hulu run the gamut of human emotion. Formula or no, happy ending or no, what else do you really want to be curled up on the couch watching on a long, cold night? When you know you want a night of pure, joyful, sweet escapism, it's romantic comedies for the win every day of the week. And you know it.

When compiling a list of solid romantic comedies, it can be tough to nail down exactly what really defines a rom-com. Is it more about the romance or more about the comedy? It might seem obvious, but it turns out many people have a different definition of what makes a romantic comedy. For instance, is Kristin Wiig's tour-de-force 2011 movie Bridesmaids a romantic comedy? Not according to Chloe Angyal, a Ph.D. student of media who told Marie Claire in 2019, "It’s not really about getting the guy. It’s about her and her relationship with her friend. He’s a human bonus prize, and you can still imagine a happy ending to that movie, even if they never get back together.”

For our purposes, let's look for funny movies with romance as the driving influence. Although it should be noted I personally feel romantic about the movie Bridesmaids.

Palm Springs (2021) Hulu Andy Samberg and Cristin Millioti are two strangers who meet at a wedding in, you guessed it, Palm Springs. Then they meet again at the same wedding. And again. And again. Think Groundhog Day if Bill Murray had someone else reliving the same day with him, it's surprisingly charming.

The Wedding Planner (2001) Hulu It's been 20 years since wedding planner Mary (Jennifer Lopez) met and fell in love with the groom for her biggest wedding, Dr. Steve Eddison (Matthew McConaughey), but The Wedding Planner is just as glorious as it ever was. Maybe it's the backdrop of San Francisco, Lopez dancing, or McConaughey's drawl. It still works.

Bridget Jones' Diary (2001) Hulu Another classic from 2001, Bridget Jones' Diary is based heavily on one of the original romantic comedies, Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. It sees Bridget Jones (Renee Zellweger) thinking she's going to find love with her charming boss, Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant, at his best) only to fall for the more straight-laced good guy Mark Darcy (Colin Firth). This British romantic comedy was full of pithy dialogue, mostly between Bridget and her diary. Do not, this one requires a STARZ add-on.

Trainwreck (2015) Universal Pictures/YouTube Amy Schumer starred in (and wrote) the 2015 rom-com Trainwreck about a woman struggling with commitment issues. The story flips the traditional rom-com trope of a woman dying to get married on its head, and of course Schumer is an absolute delight.

Brown Sugar (2002) Movieclips/ YouTube Brown Sugar starred Sanaa Lathan and Taye Diggs as childhood friends, both working in the music industry and both realizing that they might be more than friends to each other after all. Classic rom-com and how beautiful are these two people together? You're going to need a Cinemax add-on for this one.

I Feel Pretty (2018) Hulu Amy Schumer played a woman with no self-confidence who bangs her head and sees herself as pretty in 2018's I Feel Pretty. This might not sound like a romantic comedy, but as she moves through the world with more confidence, she meets a man who sees her for the great person she truly is.

When Harry Met Sally (1989) Hulu If you're looking for snappy dialogue, New York City at its most beautiful, and Meg Ryan at her best, watch 1989's When Harry Met Sally. Or rewatch it, as is probably the case. We've all seen it, or seen parts of it. This time around play close attention to the late, great Carrie Fisher as Sally's best friend. If you'll have what she's having, you'll need a Showtime add-on.

Pride & Prejudice (2005) Movieclips Classic Trailers/ YouTube Jane Austen really deserves credit for coming up with the framework for the modern-day romantic comedy. She takes an independent woman like Elizabeth Bennet (Keira Knightley) and has her butt heads with Mr. Darcy (Matthew McFayden) before they find love. Add in some brilliant secondary characters for comedic effect, gorgeous scenery in the English countryside and voila. You have 2005's Pride & Prejudice. If you got that Showtime add-on, you'll be able to watch this one.

Maid In Manhattan (2002) Hulu I know, I know. Another J-Lo vehicle. But this Cinderella story, with Lopez starring as a single mom working at a hotel dreaming of something more, is full of misdirection and confusion and physical comedy. Maybe her chemistry with Ralph Fiennes in 2002's Maid In Manhattan could have been stronger, but her performance is worth the Starz add-on.

Love & Basketball (2000) Hulu One of the most iconic romantic comedies out there is on Hulu, Spike Lee's Love & Basketball from 2000. The story of best friends and basketball stars Monica (Sanaa Lathan) and Quincy (Omar Epps) is unique in that it's also a sports movie told from a woman's perspective. Watch it again. And again.

2 Days In Paris (2007) Movieclips Classic Trailers/ YouTube Julie Delpy and Adam Goldberg star in 2007's 2 Days In Paris as a married couple stopping in Paris after a trip to Rome. This one is wry and a little dark, with the couple bickering a whole bunch, but hey. It's Paris. And that's reality.

Already Tomorrow In Hong Kong (2015) Movieclips Trailers/ YouTube In 2015, Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg starred in Already Tomorrow In Hong Kong, a story of second chances. Since no one can travel this year, their walk around Hong Kong is the closest you can get to getting away from it all on Valentine's Day right now. So enjoy.

Happiest Season (2020) Hulu I know it's a Christmas movie. But the ensemble cast of 2020's Happiest Season, starring Kristen Stewart and McKenzie Davis, is so fantastic its worth watching again post-holidays. Dan Levy, Mary Steenburgen, Victor Garber? And the story by Clea DuVall is so lovely and funny it's bound to be a yearly watch.

What Men Want (2019) Paramount Pictures/ YouTube Taraji P. Hensen gets to see inside the brains of men in the 2019 rom-com What Men Want. She is a sports agent who unexpectedly gets to hear what men think, and if this is not a recipe for comedy I don't know what is.

50 First Dates (2004) Hulu Adam Sandler is at his most romantic as Henry Roth, a marine biologist living in Hawaii who meets Lucy (Drew Barrymore), a woman who forgets who she is every day. Henry has to make Lucy fall in love with him every single day in 2004's 50 First Dates, and it's a concept that manages to be both funny and romantic.

The Sun Is Also A Star (2019) Warner Bros. Pictures/ YouTube A chance encounter between a slightly cynical young woman and a man who asks her to give him 24 hours to fall in love... 2019's The Sun Is Also A Star is an easy little rom-com to watch with a Cinemax add-on.

35 And Ticking (2011) RLJE Films/ YouTube Four friends realize they're closing in on 35, and start to consider settling down in 35 And Ticking... a movie from 2011 so many of us can relate to.

Friends With Kids (2011) Movieclips Trailers/ YouTube If you are looking for a romantic comedy about love after parenthood, 2011's Friends With Kids is for you. How do kids change romance? Sometimes it's good, sometimes it's bad, but in the hands of this ensemble cast including Jon Hamm, Maya Rudolph, and Kristen Wiig, it's always funny.

Plus One (2019) RLJE Films/ YouTube Alice and Ben are good friends who agree to be each other's plus ones for weddings in the 2019 sleeper hit Plus One starring Jack Quaid and Maya Erskine. It's a fairly common trope, but the two leads are charming and understated enough to make it a super watchable rom-com.