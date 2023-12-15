Rosario Dawson is ready for her “Glamma” era. The Ahsoka star, 44, revealed this week that her 21-year-old daughter Isabella is pregnant and expecting her first child, and she’s very excited to become a grandmother in the new year.

“It’s very exciting,” Dawson told Page Six. The Haunted Mansion actress adopted her daughter, her only child, in 2014 when Isabella was 11 years old and in foster care. Dawson has kept Isabella mostly out of the spotlight, but has made a few public appearances with her in recent years.

The Dopesick actress also told Page Six hat her first grandchild is due next year, though she did not specify exactly when in 2024 or share the baby’s sex. But one thing is clear; as Dawson told the news outlet, she wants to be called “Glamma,” which is a pretty fitting name for the actress. Urban Dictionary defines “Glamma” as “the new generation of grandmas, who are stylish in the way they live and dress.” Glammas are also women who “do not fit the typical cardigan-wearing, permed hair granny stereotype, they are glamorous.”

I see no button-up cardigans, no stereotypical granny perms. Glamma it is.

Based on what Dawson has said about motherhood in the past, it seems like she’s going to thrive as a grandma. In 2018, Dawson told People that being a mom to Isabella is “the best role of my life” and that she feels like she’s “always growing” as she’s raised her daughter.

Dawson has also talked about adopting her daughter as a pre-teen. “With my daughter, I didn’t go to an adoption center or anything like that,” Dawson told Health magazine in 2021. “My family knew her biological mom, and when we found out she was in foster care, we looked for her. It wasn’t even a question; it was clearly meant to be — she’s my kid.”

And now her kid is having a kid and their little family is growing by one more.

Rosario Dawson and her daughter Isabella in 2017. Aurora Rose/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

In 2023, Dawson told People that she’s “never bored” with her daughter and she “always keeps me on my toes.”

“I love her so much and she’s such a good person. And I love that she’s very girly,” Dawson told the magazine in August. “She’s always been that since very romantic and you know, she loves her jewelry and you know, playing dress up. But she’s always been the girl who likes to get dirty and like in there in the mud and that’s my kind of girl.”

“That one... I’m never bored,” Dawson added. “When you have an Aquarius child, you’re never bored.”