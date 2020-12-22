Entertainment

Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

15 Photos Of Royals Loving Christmas

Who doesn't want to see Prince Harry dressed an elf?

by Jen McGuire
It's rare to get a glimpse behind the Christmas curtain at Buckingham Palace, but Prince Philip's 1969 documentary about the royal family gave us this splendid photo of the queen gazing at her Christmas tree.Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images
Princess Diana and Prince Charles celebrated baby's first Christmas with Prince William at Kensington Palace in 1982.Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images

