With winter just around the corner and the effects of Covid-19 continuing to linger, many parents are beginning to panic buy that hand sanitizer. But it’s the soaring rates of RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, and the flu across the country that are becoming major causes of concern. As student attendance rates continue to plummet nationwide due to contagious viruses, many districts have no other choice but to shut their doors when so many members of the student body and staff are sick at home.

In North Carolina, Aquadale Elementary and South Stanly Middle School closed down for a few days due to respiratory illnesses. District Superintendent Jarrod Dennis posted a message on Facebook to share the news. “We have collaborated with local and state health officials and at this time we will be closing these schools for the next 2 days to mitigate the spread of the illness and will move to remote learning.”

“During this time schools and buses will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. These protocols are being put into place in conjunction with guidance from the State Epidemiologist,” wrote Dennis . “We understand the impact this will have on students, staff, and families and appreciate your support and understanding as we put the health and safety of our students and staff as our top priority.”

In Alabama, Austinville Elementary decided to go virtual for two days in lieu of in-person learning because so many students and teachers were ill. “The Decatur City Schools said nearly 100 students and about 30% of the school's staff have been absent due to fever and other symptoms, with 17 students being sent home on Monday alone,” local news station WAFF reported.

Louisiana currently has the highest flu rate in the country, according to the Walgreens Flu Index, and this statistic has trickled down to schools too. The Brighton School, a private K-12 school located in Baton Rouge, also shut down as a result of spreading viruses. Administrators decided to close the school when it was reported that “one-fourth of students and one-fifth of teachers are out sick with the flu.”

Stafford High School in Fredericksburg, Virginia also had many students call in sick, but decided to stay open as recommended by the Virginia Department of Health, despite the fact that hundreds of student were ill. With attendance dropping from 1,000 to 670 students, sporting events and extracurriculars were called off. There was also an investigation into possible contamination of school water fountains and food.

Schools in California are also seeing an astronomical decline attendance. Henry High School in San Diego reported 1,000 absences in a single day.

In the Elmbrook School District of Wisconsin, parents were notified of high absence rates, between 5% and 15% in some schools. Tom Haupt, an epidemiologist with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, explained that RSV cases are unusually high. “This is normally what we'd see in the middle of January, in typical years historically speaking...It's a very early season.” Haupt said, as reported by WISN. “We don't know how long it's going to last.”

To stop the spread of viruses like flu and Covid-19, some districts, such as the City Schools of Decatur Georgia, are partnering up with their local Board of Health to offer vaccines programs in schools to anyone age 5 or older. Incentives like gift cards or the opportunity to meet Mrs. Georgia Global Continental 2023 were also on the table to entice community members to be proactive and get jabbed.

With the RSV and flu viruses wreaking havoc on schools nationwide, parents and administrators are rightfully concerned about their students’ wellness and uninterrupted access to learning. As a result of so much missed in-person learning during the pandemic, test scores dropped to lowest levels in decades. For the sake of our children’s healthy bodies and brains, the RSV vaccine can’t come soon enough.