Russell Wilson Wrote A Lovey-Dovey Birthday Post For Ciara That Has Everyone Swooning

Russell Wilson is head over heels for Ciara. For her 36th birthday, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback penned a touching, heartwarming message to his wife, who he described as “perfect” and “heaven sent.” Cue the butterflies...

“Perfect in every way,” Wilson captioned a series of photos of Ciara on his Instagram Monday. “God made you for me. He made you to fit perfectly in my arms.”

He went on to praise the “Level Up” singer as a mother to their kids — Sienna, Win, and his stepson, Future — and also as an artist. “Made you to be the amazing woman and mother you are. God made you to entertain the world with your gift to sing & dance! He gifted you with the ability to Tilt the room.. when you walk in ALL the furniture slides towards you. He gifted you with the ability to smile and bring joy to ALL things! Gifted you with the ability to LOVE.”

Ciara responded to her husband’s post, thanked him for his kind words and called him her “everything.”

“Thank you for making me feel special today, and everyday,” she commented. “I’m a better woman because of you! I love you so much!”

Despite the 32-10 loss to New Orleans on Sunday and recovering from finger surgery, the 32-year-old was in good enough spirits to pull off all the romantic stops for Ciara’s special day. The couple had a candlelight dinner overlooking the Seattle skyline at a private venue decorated with balloons and rose petals. Ciara shared a snippet of their birthday date night on Instagram. She wore a black and white fur coat. Wilson could be heard in the video telling her they were going to watch movies and enjoy dessert.

Wilson and Ciara tied the knot in July 2016. She was previously engaged to rapper Future, with whom she shares her son Future. During an interview on Red Table Talk, Ciara talked about the split and how it led to her meeting Wilson. “When I started thinking about my son, Future, I realized I have to start making different decisions. Period,” she said in the 2019 interview. When she met Wilson, she recalled, “He was like this, open arms, like, I got you.”

She added the way Wilson loved her son is one reason she fell in love with him. “Whenever he would think of me he would always think of my son and to love me is to love my son, we come together. It's a different level of love.”