Carrie Bradshaw’s Cat Is Living His Best Life With Sarah Jessica Parker IRL

And Just Like That... on Max has become known for a revolving door of new characters being introduced. Some incredibly popular (hello Seema), some less so (sorry Che). But one in particular was an absolute little scene stealer, so much so that Carrie Bardshaw herself couldn’t resist bringing him along to live with her in the real world. In an effusive Instagram post, Sarah Jessica Parker announced that she had adopted Carrie’s cat “Shoes” from And Just Like That... And you should be prepared, because his real life name might be even better than Shoes.

Fans of And Just Like That... will remember that Carrie’s friend Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) brought a stray kitten over to her apartment and sort of forced the pet on her. Though Carrie has not really been a pet person in the past, it appears things have changed. She embraced her new role as pet mom to sweet little “Shoes” (because of course she named her cat Shoes), even bringing him out during the season finale to visit with guests at The Last Supper and calling Shoes her “baby,” much to the dismay of Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker), who had just experienced a miscarriage.

Now Carrie’s “baby” kitten Shoes is Sarah Jessica Parker’s newest addition.

“His off-camera name is Lotus,” Parker explained on Instagram along with a carousel of photos of her newly adopted pet. “He and his siblings were all given botanical names when they were rescued as newborns by the @cthumanesociety. Adopted officially by the Parker/Broderick family in April 2023. He joins Rémy and Smila whom we adopted in May 2022. If he looks familiar, that's because he is. X, SJ.”

Parker adopted Lotus from the Connecticut Humane Society, who also shared the update on his new family. “Some pets get really exciting foster homes while they're here at the Connecticut Humane Society. Little Lotus got to be on the set of And Just Like That with @SarahJessicaParker in Manhattan!” the Humane Society wrote. “Did you see his adorable debut? And #spoileralert, Lotus liked the spotlight so much, he's decided to stay on the show!”

Some cats really do get all the luck. Lotus AKA Shoes not only gets a recurring story arc on And Just Like That... he gets to live in Sarah Jessica Parker’s home with his new cat pals. Amazing.