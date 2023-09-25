Scooby-Doo & The Justice League's Best Dog Krypto Team Up In A New Halloween Movie

The cooler weather has come, leaves are beginning to fall, and spooky decorations line the shelves of your local shops. It can only mean one thing: Scoobtober is coming! Yes, Scoobtober, the annual, month-long extravaganza of all things Scooby-Doo in anticipation of Halloween. The celebration begins on Sept. 26 with a new Scooby-Doo Halloween movie, Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! and Romper has an exclusive first look.

Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! is the crossover we didn’t know we needed. The world’s greatest heroes, The Justice League, have mysteriously vanished. In their place, a spooky phantom has been lurking the halls of The Hall of Justice. Mystery, Inc. — Scooby, Shaggy, Velma, Daphne, and Fred — must crack the case and save the heroes who’ve always saved us. Fortunately, they’ll have help from Krypto the Superdog. Scooby Doo! and Krypto, Too! will be available to purchase digitally from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Google Play, Vudu, and on DVD only at Walmart.

The new Scooby-Doo special stars Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo and Fred; Matthew Lillard as Shaggy; Kate Micucci as Velma; Grey Delisle as Daphne and Wonder Woman; P.J. Byrne as J.B; Victoria Grace as Mercy; Charles Halford as Lex Luthor; Nolan North as Superman and the Joker; Tara Strong as Lois Lane and Harley Quinn; Fred Tatasciore as Solomon Grundy; James Arnold Taylor as Jimmy Olsen; and Niccole Thurman as Mayor Fleming.

In this exclusive first look, we see the Mystery Inc. gang meeting Krypto for the first time.

In addition to retail tie-ins and fun Scooby-Doo themed merch available on the WB Shop, the festivities continue with oodles of Scoobtober content across a variety of platforms. On Oct. 1, Cartoon Network will air a line-up of Scooby-Doo movies starting from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed by a Scooby-Doo movie every Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m. through to Halloween. What’s New, Scooby-Doo? will air every weekday through the month of October at 4:30 p.m.

Max will feature curated Halloween collections on their Kids and Family genre pages (including “Scoobtober,” “Family-Friendly Frights,” and “Halloween Episodes”) from Sept. 26 through Halloween. And on Oct. 27, beginning at at 4 p.m. PST, WB Kids YouTube will present a 48-hour live streaming Scoobtober Watch Party, featuring a favorite Scooby-Doo episodes, movies, and favorite moments. We don’t know how you’d even choose favorite moments from such an iconic, scaredy cat of a dog, but we look forward to checking it out.

Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! will be available to purchase digitally on from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Google Play, Vudu on Sept. 26. DVD copies will be available on the same date exclusively at Walmart.