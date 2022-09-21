Scooby-Doo and his crew of mystery-solvers from Coolsville are back in a new original animated movie, Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! The highly-anticipated flick’s premiere isn’t until next month, but Romper has an exclusive sneak peek to get your kids amped for Halloween right now.

Although the gang is ready to have a blast with gobs of candy and some pretty rad costumes, first they must crack the case to top all cases in Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! The time has come for Mystery Inc. to face off against Coco Diablo, the head of the notorious crime syndicate. The new Halloween movie features some familiar villain faces, including the likes of the Black Knight, Space Kook, and the Ghost Diver. But just when things seem to be settling down, ruh-roh! — plot twist! Doppelgänger ghosts of the Scooby gang burst on the scene to threaten Halloween. When it comes to protecting a holiday devoted to delicious candy, the meddling kids are even willing to team up with an unlikely enemy. Let the drama of Scooby-Doo ensue!

In Romper’s exclusive clip from Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, the gang is smushed in their legendary van and lamenting their lack of important cases on their to-do list the very day before Halloween. Of course, Shaggy, the chillest member of the bunch, sees the bright side of this situation. “Dude, the way I see it, fewer freaky cases mean fewer freaky ghosts freaking us out!”

Just as the laid-back green-clad character is about to make his solid case for some much-needed downtown, an ominous lightning bolt crackles through the sky, catapulting Shaggy and Scooby into each other’s arms with their duet of chattering teeth. As the duo head on the trick-or-treat circuit (adorably dressed as each other), the ever optimistic Shaggy tells his best pup friend: “This is shaping up to be the best Halloween haul ever!” But of course things are never as sweet or simple as they may appear, and Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! is about to veer off into a much more eery direction.

Check out Romper’s exclusive clip below!

So grab your tastiest Scooby snacks and get ready to hop in the Mystery Machine. It’s time to have a spooktacular time with Shaggy, Velma, Fred, and Daphne. Just in time for Scoobtober, Cartoon Network’s annual month-long event honoring all things Scooby-Doo, this exciting new animated movie will entertain the whole family with one of the most famous cartoon canines to ever hit the small screen.

This year’s Scoobtober lineup kicks off on Oct. 3 at 3 p.m. with a marathon of fan-favorite Scooby-Doo movies all month long, including the network premiere of Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog on Oct. 7.

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! premieres on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. on Cartoon Network and begins streaming on Oct. 15 on HBO Max. It will be available for digital purchase on Oct. 4 and on DVD on Oct. 18. And for truly devoted Scooby fans, Cartoon Network will also host an exclusive screening of the new movie at New York Comic Con on Friday, Oct. 7 at 4:45 p.m. in the Jacob K. Javits Center. Costumes are highly encouraged!