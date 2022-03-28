Diddy Brought His Daughter Chance As His Date To The 2022 Oscars

The 94th Academy Awards was a father-daughter affair for Sean ‘Love’ Diddy Combs. On Sunday evening, the music mogul took his daughter, Chance, 16, with him to the Oscars. While Combs was presenting at the awards show, he gave his daughter a chance to shine on the red carpet with him.

On the way to the ceremony, Diddy posted a video on his Instagram Story, doing what dads do best — embarrassing their daughters! “I’ma let ya’ll know, my daughter is my date, I am in love with her,” Diddy says to his daughter, whom he shares with his ex, Sarah Chapman, while she smiles and waves to him in he car.

The pair was taking in all of the glam and glitz for photographers on the red carpet. And it’s not the first time Diddy has hit up such an event with his kiddos. Last August, Diddy posed with all three of his daughters; Chance, D’Lila and Jessie, for Vanity Fair. Diddy shares D’Lila and Jessie with his late wife, Kim Porter, who passed away in 2018.

“I'm so proud of my Queens. They did such a great job on the @vanityfair shoot,” he posted a behind-the-scenes picture of the photoshoot on his Instagram, which has since been deleted. “I'm so proud of you girls!! You all look simply regal, majestic, beautiful & strong. Words can't even explain! I'm one of the luckiest men in the world!!”

Also last year, the girls walked in the Dolce & Gabbana 2021 Alta Moda runway show in Venice, Italy and their dad was front row. “Thank you Dolce & Gabbana! So happy and honored to be a part of your couture show! GRAZIE MILLE!" Chance wrote on her Instagram at the time.

Needless to say, the 52-year-old is a proud girl dad and we love seeing him with his favorite ladies!