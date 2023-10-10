Selena Gomez Says Her "Innocent" 10-Year-Old Sister Gracie Gives Her Great Advice

When Selena Gomez is looking for some advice from someone she trusts, she need look no further than her 10-year-old sister Gracie. The 31-year-old star recently shared that she looks to her little sister to help her get through difficult times, simply because she is such a “pure” little soul.

Gomez spoke to her mental health organization Wondermind about her close relationship with 10-year-old sister Gracie Teefey and how it has helped her own mental health. “Spending time with my little sister, Gracie,” the singer said, per E! News. “She’s so innocent and pure. She helps me keep perspective on life. It’s funny because she’s 10; I am 31, and even with such a big age gap I love her advice. She is very wise.”

The Only Murders in the Building star has long made it clear on social media that she adores being a big sister to Gracie, even when she is being told that Gracie is “embarrassed” by her. Like when Gracie tried to explain TikTok to Gomez back in 2021 and she was clearly mystified by the new concept. Even then, they were obviously having fun together.

Which is perhaps why Gomez once referred to Gracie as “forever my favorite human” on Instagram. She gives good advice, she’s sweet, and she loves her sister. And what’s even better is, Gracie, who Gomez’s mom Mandy Teefey welcomed with her stepdad Brian in 2013, is always up to be her plus one at any event. Whether it’s the 2023 Golden Globes or a June visit to Paris to eat baguette while Gomez works on a movie that “completely changed my life.” Gracie is essentially the perfect life partner.

Selena Gomez’ little sister is her favorite person. Selena Gomez/Instagram

Naturally, their love for each other is a two way street. Back in 2017, Gomez took to Instagram in 2017, when Gracie was just 4 years old, to share a bit of insight on how she planned to move forward as a big sister, “I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold and beautiful,” Gomez wrote at the time. “She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth.”

Clearly Gracie took that advice. Because the student has become the master.