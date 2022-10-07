Serena Williams' Daughter Thought A Tampon Was A Cat Toy & The Video Is Too Cute

In a recent TikTok video, Serena Williams was enjoying a little hang out with her 5-year-old daughter Olympia when she noticed her playing with something. A little “cat toy,” according to Olympia. And while the retired tennis champion didn’t want to correct her little girl, it just wasn’t a cat toy. In fact I would hazard a guess that the family cat would have zero interest in playing with the item Olympia found in her mom’s bathroom cabinet. Even if it does come with a string.

Williams filmed her daughter happily playing away with, you probably guessed it, a tampon she had pulled out of a bathroom cabinet. When she opened up the tampon, Williams asked her in the video, “What is that?” and she answered, “a cat toy for Karma.” The bewildered mom clarified, “It’s a cat toy for our cat?” and Olympia, who Williams shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, said “yes it is!”

As Williams tried not to laugh, Olympia reached into the cupboard for “some more cat toys,” because the original cat toy/tampon “rips up,” and her mother finally stepped in to say, “OK, no, let’s not play with too many of those.”

Tampons don’t grow on trees, after all. But don’t worry, Williams did not correct her. “Who am I to steal her joy,” she captioned the video. “It’s a Cat Toy!”

The video resonated with other parents whose children have also snagged their tampons for uses other than the one intended. “At least it’s a cat toy. My son used them on a school project as clouds,” wrote one parent, while another added, “my mom found her pads missing when I was her age.. she found us using them as Barbie beds in the driveway.”

Olympia has been getting in lots of bonding time with her mom lately and Williams has been loving it. Especially when she needed a little extra comfort after losing a tennis match. The proud mom told Drew Barrymore that Olympia offered her much-appreciated words of encouragement recently, “After I lost in Cincinnati, she came back and she's like, 'It's OK, Mama. You just have to do what you feel.' And I literally wanted to cry... it was the sweetest thing ever, and I was so proud of her.”

What a sweet kid. No wonder Williams just let her use that tampon as a cat toy. She’ll figure it out eventually.