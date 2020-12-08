Alexis Olympia Ohanian wants to make sure her superstar tennis mom is COVID free. In fact, in a stinking cute Instagram video, Serena Williams' daughter gave her a COVID-19 test. The test was fake, of course, but the results were 100% adorable.

On Monday, Williams shared the sweet video on her Instagram, showing her 3-year-old putting what appears to be white syringe-shaped object up to her nose. "What test is this?" Williams asked her, sitting in a casual white tee. "It's.. it's the coconut test," the toddler replied, most likely referring to the novel coronavirus.

“Oh, it’s the COVID test? Coconut?” Williams responded. Olympia, dressed in a Snow White princess costume, then stuck the syringe in her nose and twisted it around, counting to 10, before she pulled it out.

"The new normal kid games lol," Williams captioned the hilarious video.

Celeb friends such as actress Taraji P. Henson couldn't get enough of the moment. "Oh my sweet baby Dr Jesus!!! So sweet."

And Williams isn't the only one getting tested for COVID-19 at home by her kid. Another other viewer commented and said her son was playing the same game with her. "My son who is 3 years old keeps doing the same thing to me! Haha," the follower wrote. "He says 'mom, I’m the doctor and you’re the kid. It’s time for your nose test!' I’m glad I’m not the only one playing this game."

Others joked that Olympia needs to protect herself while administrating the "coconut test."

Beyond playing doctor, Olympia and her mother have been making the most out of their time home together, from cooking and tennis lessons to jam sessions. Also, the duo has been putting in a little promotional work with Williams' new mommy and me inspired jewelry line.

The pandemic has been tough on everyone, but perhaps especially little kids who don't completely understand why life is so different right now. But getting to see Olympia give her mom a "coconut test" is certainly adding some much-needed cuteness to our lives.