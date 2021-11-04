Sesame Street has partnered with CNN to host their sixth Town Hall for kids and families — and this time they’ll be talking about Covid-19 vaccines. Big Bird and friends will join CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta and CNN anchor Erica Hill to answer questions from children and parents about the Covid-19 vaccines for Sesame Street’s “The ABCs of Covid Vaccines.”

The Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in children aged 5 to 11 late last week, paving the way for school-aged kids to be vaccinated against a virus that has sickened nearly 6.4 million children as of October 28. To help families and children navigate decisions about vaccination, Sesame Street and CNN have organized a half-hour Town Hall event as part of the “Caring for Each Other” initiative run by Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind the popular educational children’s television show Sesame Street.

Along with answering children’s questions about Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, “The ABCs of Covid Vaccines” will also touch on topics like how to stay healthy and how to cope with big feelings while facing unprecedented challenges — such as those that come along with living through a global pandemic.

This will be the sixth town hall Sesame Street and CNN will have collaborated on. Earlier town hall topics focused on racial justice and standing up to racism, the Covid-19 pandemic, and children’s return to school in the fall. All have sought to provide both children and parents with free informational resources and support to help them navigate the challenges of both the pandemic and ongoing racial justice movements. In light of the FDA’s recent authorization, the latest town hall will focus on Covid-19 vaccines and feature experts from both CNN and across the country.

Catch “The ABCs of Covid Vaccines” Saturday, November 6 at 8:30 a.m. ET on CNN and CNN International. The half-hour special will also stream live for subscribers online at CNNgo or through the CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, and Android TV. Viewers can also catch the event through the CNN mobile app for either iOS or Android or tune in on-demand beginning Sunday, November 7 via CNNgo, CNN mobile apps, or cable or satellite systems.