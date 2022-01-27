Get An Exclusive Listen To The Brand New Season Of The Sesame Street Podcast

Foley is back with a new season of The Sesame Street Podcast. After a successful first season, the silly-sound-loving-purple-colored monster has returned to host another season of Audible and Sesame Workshop’s first original podcast. Dive into all the new season has to offer — including guest appearances by Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, and Grover — with an exclusive preview of Season 2 of The Sesame Street Podcast with Foley and Friends.

Launched in October 2020, The Sesame Street Podcast introduced pre-schooler-aged listeners to a brand-new muppet character: Foley the Sound-Maker Monster. If you couldn’t tell from her name, Foley’s special talent is making sounds. With the help of her friend Mikee the microphone, she makes everything from amazingly realistic sounds to hilariously silly sounds. Of course, Foley doesn’t just make sounds. She also leads listeners through discussions on various, everyday topics with the help of her friends from Sesame Street.

“The Sesame Street Podcast with Foley & Friends started as a bold experiment – a Sesame Street Muppet had never hosted a podcast before,” Jen Ahearn, vice president of strategic partnerships at Sesame Workshop said in a statement. “But we’ve been thrilled to see how well families have responded to the series, and we can’t wait to share more of Foley and Mikee’s adventures.”

In the first episode of The Sesame Street Podcast’s second season, Foley talks about kindness with Elmo, who shares a special song all about what kindness is. In later episodes, Foley and her friends will talk about firefighters, shoes, colors, musical instruments, the circus, numbers, and more. Listeners can even look forward to a dinosaur dance party!

Get a sneak peek into the second season with an exclusive clip from Episode 8, in which Foley brings her dog Subwoofer onto the podcast to talk all about dogs. Take a listen below!

With 15 brand-new episodes, the second season of The Sesame Street Podcast with Foley and Friends promises to provide pre-school-aged listeners with the same high-quality educational entertainment that families have long expected from Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind the beloved children’s television program Sesame Street. With the help of her friends and a number of new songs, sounds, and other fun learning tools, Foley will introduce children to a host of new things.

Season 2 of The Sesame Street Podcast with Foley and Friends premieres exclusively on Audible on Jan. 27. Love the podcast? You’ll be relieved to know Audible has already renewed it for a third season.