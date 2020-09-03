Elmo, Big Bird, Grover, and the rest of the Sesame Street crew have a new buddy you and your little ones can meet soon. Sesame Workshop announced this week that Sesame Street is launching a new podcast exclusively on Audible Plus specifically for kids featuring voices of some of your favorite Sesame Street characters. What's more, it's hosted by a brand new energetic character named Foley and she sounds perfect for the job.

The Sesame Street Podcast with Foley & Friends will launch on Audible Plus on Oct. 15, with episodes that are just 15 minutes long and will feature new songs, interactive games, and appearances from beloved characters like Elmo, Cookie Monster, Grover, and Big Bird.

As for the podcast's host, Foley, she apparently has "a special knack for making silly sound effects," according to a press release from Sesame Workshop, and will tell jokes and sing songs. Kids will also get to know Foley's sidekick, Mikee the Microphone.

"As families media habits evolve, Sesame Workshop is ready to meet them wherever they are with engaging content that sparks playful learning," Scott Chambers, Sesame Workshop's Senior Vice President/General Manager, Educational Media and Licensing, North America, said. "We can't wait for our friends at home to explore the sounds of Sesame Street in a whole new way. Welcome to the neighborhood, Foley!"

The podcast's first season will have 15 episodes that are released every Tuesday and Thursday. To listen, you will need to be a member of Audible Plus, which costs $7.95 a month after a free 30 day trial. In addition to Foley & Friends, an Audible Plus subscription also gives you access to hundreds of audiobook and podcast titles for adults and kids.

Over the past few months, Sesame Street has really kicked it up a notch to help keep families entertained and informed. For instance, Sesame Street hosted town halls addressing the coronavirus and protests for racial justice, explaining them in a way that makes sense to kids, and has provided a slew of free resources for parents during the COVID-19 with its Caring For Each Other initiative.

Foley will surely fit in with the rest of the beloved Sesame Street characters kids have grown up with over the years.