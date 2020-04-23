As parents may be struggling with explaining the coronavirus pandemic to their little ones, CNN and Sesame Street will help by hosting a town hall for kids on Saturday. "The ABC's of Covid 19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids" aims to help clear up some confusing questions kids might have about the ongoing pandemic with help from familiar characters they know and love.

CNN and Sesame Street's "The ABC's of Covid 19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Parents" will air at 9 a.m. ET and run for 90 minutes on April 25. The special will be hosted by CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, anchor Erica Hill, and of course Sesame Street characters like Big Bird, Elmo, Rosita, Abby Cadabby, and Grover.

The concept of the Town Hall is to tackle topics affecting families right now like anxiety, screen time, missing out on playdates, and homeschooling. "The ABC's of Covid 19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Parents" will live stream on CNN.com as well as all mobile devices using the CNN app, and be available to watch on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español and CNNgo for subscribers. Parents and kids who want the Sesame Street team and the CNN correspondents to answer their questions can send them through this link.

Millions of parents across the country are home with their children as Americans have been practicing social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. It has undoubtedly been a confusing time for kids, and naturally their caregivers are going to be feeling added stress and pressure to keep them safe, occupied, and educated on a full time basis.

Ahead of the town hall, Sesame Street has been sharing some amazing new programming and resources throughout this time, like the ability to call some beloved characters to hear their take on social distancing and videos like Cookie Monster's weekly "Snack Chat."

During these tricky times, parents and caregivers especially need tried and true quality programming like Sesame Street to help and a town hall where their kids can ask questions about all of the complicated issues surrounding the coronavirus is truly the perfect icing on the cake. After all, it can be pretty difficult to come up with the right answers yourself sometimes, so why not get Big Bird and Dr. Sanjay Gupta to take the lead on Saturday morning?

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Romper’s parents + coronavirus coverage here, and Bustle’s constantly updated, general “what to know about coronavirus” here.