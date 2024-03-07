Shania Twain Has Her Own Barbie & Reacted To Her Doll With The Best Movie Reference

Shania Twain has become a legend. Well, she already was a legend to her legions of fans, but now she’s hit a whole new level. The Canadian singer has her own official Barbie doll, and her reaction to receiving the lookalike Barbie was a hilarious nod to fellow Canadian Ryan Gosling in his role as Ken. Because she found it all so “SUBLIME!”

The “Any Man Of Mine” singer was honored with her doll as part of the Barbie Role Models collection for International Women’s Day. Her particular doll was inspired by her 1997 video for “Man, I Feel Like A Woman,” featuring a top hat, a button-up shirt with a tie, thigh-high boots, and a floor-length jacket with tails.

“I felt very flattered to be a part of what I consider a very important movement right now to support female empowerment and toward positive change and positive reinforcement,” Twain told USA Today. “It’s kind of emotional to be sitting beside my likeness as a Barbie and for what it represents.”

Emotional enough that she needed a moment when she received her Barbie. In a TikTok video, Twain was handed her Barbie, looked at it with a straight face, then said, “Just give me a minute.” She proceed to walk around the corner to scream “SUBLIME!” in private. Just as Ken, played by Gosling, did in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie when Barbie, played by Margot Robbie, asked him if she could be his “long term distance, low commitment, casual girlfriend.” She came back at the end of the video, gave a nod and simply said, “approved” because she was trying to play it cool.

This Barbie is truly sublime to Twain, who grew up in a low-income household where toys were a luxury her family could not really afford. “I was creating my own actual Barbies so that I could still play Barbie," she told USA Today. “And I would give them names and style them, and they would come from all parts of the world.”

“They only lasted for like two days,” she added. “So, every couple of days, I would have to change the Barbie out and I would change the name, I would change the country they were from, I would change their role. I think I was just projecting my own self into these characters and playing them out and living them out through my imagination.”

Now she doesn’t need to use her imagination, she really does have her own Barbie. Truly SUBLIME!