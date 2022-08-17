What Parents Need To Know About Marvel's New She-Hulk Series Coming To Disney+

Whenever a new television series or movie drops from Marvel, parents are all basically thinking the same thing? Is this going to be something my kid can watch? Because you know kids have a sort of Pavlovian dog response to anything superhero-related, especially if it’s from Marvel and, even better, available on Disney+. So what’s the consensus on She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, the new series coming from Marvel to the streaming service? Here’s what parents need to know.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law introduces a new kind of superhero.

Jennifer Walters (played by Tatiana Maslany) has a complicated life. She is an attorney, yes, but also the cousin of Bruce Banner, aka the Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo reprising his famous role). And she has somehow inherited his abilities. Much like Banner, Walters turns green and gets all big and muscular and super strong when experiencing extreme emotions, but does that make her a superhero? That seems to be one of the questions raised in the trailer for the new comedy series, where Walters has been charged with the responsibility of defending superheroes in court. But she also has to defend herself against super-villains like Titiana (Jameela Jamil) and one of the Hulk’s old foes, Abomination (Tim Roth).

It’s an ultimate girl power comedy.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law follows other Marvel superhero stories in that it is a comedy as much as it is a tale of heroism. But the series also has some important messages hidden inside all the jokes about spandex being Hulk’s best friend and Walters not wanting to turn into the She-Hulk because she “loves this outfit.” Walters is a strong female lead in every sense of the word, not just physically but emotionally, and she really has to work hard to step out from under the Hulk’s (literal) shadow. She’s confident but vulnerable, experiencing an identity crisis over whether she is more superhero than attorney or vice versa.

Older kids will definitely connect with the She-Hulk.

The humor and the storyline of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law are really not meant for young kids. There’s a lot of sarcastic, breaking-the-fourth-wall type of humor that really would be lost on younger kids who don’t necessarily want to be in on the joke. But older kids will connect with Walters’ character simply because they know a little something about being caught between two worlds. And it’s an easy watch for them to enjoy with parents, which doesn’t hurt.

What is She-Hulk: Attorney At Law rated?

The series is rated TV-14 for intense sexual situations or intense violence. So parents of tweens and older kids can feel good about adding this new Marvel series to their watch-lists.

Where can you watch?

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law will be available to stream on Disney+ starting on Aug. 18, and there will be nine episodes. It might not be for everyone in the family, but there’s definitely some crossover to be enjoyed with the older kids.