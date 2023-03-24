TV

Lukita Maxwell and Jason Segel in 'Shrinking' on Apple TV+.
Apple TV+

12 Parenting Lessons From Shrinking

For starters, even therapists mess up with their kids.

Apple TV+

Shrinking on Apple TV+ is chock full of parenting styles, problematic and otherwise. But within every parenting moment there is a nugget of truth, a lesson, and just like the therapists on the show, we’re here to listen.

Note: Spoilers ahead!

#1. Even Therapists Mess Up With Their Kids

Jimmy is a therapist who is so lost in grief for his late wife that he completely ignores that his daughter Alice is also grieving her mother. Hey, therapists are human too.Apple TV+
Tap