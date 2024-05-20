Sienna Miller's 11-Year-Old Daughter Made A Rare Appearance At Cannes With Her Mom

Sienna Miller hit the red carpet in Cannes for the premiere of her new film, Horizon: An American Saga, on Sunday, but she didn’t go it alone. The actress brought boyfriend Oli Green along with her, and her mom, former model Jo Miller, and perhaps most significant of all, Miller brought her 11-year-old daughter Marlowe to France for her very first red carpet appearance. Looking excited, happy, and so much like her mom.

Miller, who shares daughter Marlowe with ex-boyfriend Tom Sturridge, took to the red carpet wearing a pale blue, sheer maxi dress with her loved ones in tow. For Marlowe’s red carpet debut, Miller’s smiling oldest daughter Marlowe, who’s has rarely been seen in public, wore the cutest little fit and flare dress with a bow accent. The mom and daughter posed on the red carpet, with Miller embracing her daughter at her side.

It’s a big year for Marlowe as she recently became a big sister to Miller and Green’s baby girl, who was born at the end of December. So it must have felt extra special to have such a lovely one-on-one moment with her mom.

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images

Miller has kept Marlowe and her new baby girl out of the spotlight, so much so that she has yet to share her youngest daughter’s name publicly. But the mom of two did open up in a recent essay for The Sunday Times about enjoying a babymoon in her third trimester with her boyfriend in the Maldives. “When Oli and I were preparing for the trip we realized that we’d never actually been on holiday, just the two of us, in our entire relationship,” Miller shared in her essay, published on Sunday. “So it was really magical to have that time together, thinking about each other and the baby that was about to arrive.”

Marlowe was, in fact, a driving force behind Miller’s desire to have another baby. “I felt so bad that Marlowe didn’t have a little partner in crime,” Miller told Vogue in December. “So I became that for her. I think I tried to compensate for every bit that she was lacking.”

Now Marlowe has a baby sister and her first red carpet appearance under her belt. A big year all around.