America Ferrara Shares Sweet Photo Of "Sisters" On FaceTime Celebrating Oscar Nomination

It’s been nearly 20 years since we first met Tibby, Lena, Carmen, and Bridget in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants in 2005 and their bond is still as powerful as that magical pair of jeans. When America Ferrera was nominated for her first Oscar for her role as Gloria in Barbie, her longtime friends and co-stars hopped on FaceTime to celebrate with her.

On Wedensday, Ferrera shared a screenshot of herself, Alexis Bledel, Blake Lively, and Amber Tamblyn all smiling on FaceTime after her Oscar nomination for best supporting actress. “There was a lot of screaming with some of my sisters on FaceTime. I’m still processing,” Ferrera wrote on Instagram. “Needless to say — wow! What a thing! Childhood dream realized.”

Ferrera’s Instagram post also included a video “re-enactment” of the moment she found out she was nominated for her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, who actually played Gloria’s husband in Barbie. “Re-enactment for @ryanpierswilliams of when I got the news that I’m Academy Award nominated!!!!!!” the actress wrote. “He was taking the kids to school so I was at home alone but he insisted on a re-do.”

In the video, Ferrera is laying in bed and said she was preparing herself for “bad news.” As she watched the nominations being announced on her phone, she celebrated Barbie’s other Oscar nominations, including best picture, best adapted screenplay, and her co-star Ryan Gosling for best supporting actor. “I went like this!” she said as she gasped and covered her mouth in shock when she heard her name. “I just sat here quiet and stunned and then my phone started blowing up.”

Of course, three of those people who blew up her phone were her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars.

“They FaceTimed me as a group right away,” Ferrera told Variety of the moment with her co-stars. “It was hilarious and funny and emotional and it’s wonderful to be celebrated and held up by my sisters. These women who I’ve had the honor of growing up with in this industry and being loved and cheered on and supported by them. Which we all do for each other. They’re amazing, and such a gift in my life.”

On Instagram, Ferrera thanked the academy, the Barbie movie, and “the Queens” Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie “who we all know deserve everything for what they gifted the world!” Gerwig, the director of Barbie, and Robbie, who played Barbie herself, were noticeably absent from the nominations.

Ferrera told Variety she “was incredibly disappointed that they weren’t nominated,” while Gosling, who played Ken and earned a nomination in his respective category, said in a statement regarding their snubs, “No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

Gosling also said that he was “extremely honored” to be nominated and shared his congratulations for Ferrara. “I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.”