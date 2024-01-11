Late Nights For The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants Cast Have Consequences

One of the best things about rewatching Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants, as everyone should do at least once a year, is knowing that these friendships have endured: Carmen (America Ferrera), Tibby (Amber Tamblyn), Bridget (Blake Lively), and Lena (Alexis Bledel) have stayed true to each other for two entire decades. Through careers and marriages and children, they’re still doing late night hangs according to America Ferrera. The difference, however, is that these days those late nights have consequences that any parent knows all too well.

The Barbie star spoke to Stephen Colbert on the Late Show on Wednesday, where the two discussed her recent hit movie and her enduring friendship with the main cast of Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. She talked about the strangeness of “fangirls” watching the four longtime pals when they’re just trying to hang out and eat brunch. “Sometimes we go out — because the first movie was 20 years ago — so we'll go out for brunch. I'll be like, 'Why are they — oh because we're the sisterhood of the traveling pants.’” She went on to say that the women are now “all moms. We have lives and careers and sometimes a lot of time goes by that we don't see each other." But when they do get together, watch out.

The four women wisely choose to get together at one of their apartments, as they did in recent weeks, his is when the fun really happens. “We couldn't leave! It was like 2:00 a.m. It was like, 'I don't want to go, but all of us are going to be woken up by our terrible children at 6:00 in the morning,’” Ferrera, who is mom to 3-year-old daughter Lucia and 5-year-old son Sebastian with husband Ryan Piers Williams, admitted. “We had to go but we didn't want to leave each other. It's an amazing thing to have a friendship that makes you feel like you're 20 but also has all the depth of being alive together through all of it. It's an incredible blessing.”

Blake Lively recently shared a photo of their time together on the couch in someone’s apartment, all laughing and looking relaxed. They got together to honor Ferrera’s incredible work as Gloria in Barbie and Lively shared the simple message, “Pants = Love. Love your sisters. Love yourself.”

Here’s to 20 years of them loving their sisters, and 20 more to come.