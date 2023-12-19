Millennials Are Simply Overwhelmed By The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants Reunion

It has been 18 years since Tibby (Amber Tamblyn), Carmen (America Ferrera), Lena (Alexis Bledel), and Bridget (Blake Lively) first tried on a magical pair of jeans that would change their lives forever. That’s nearly two decades of living for the stars behind The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, all of whom have gone on to become moms themselves. But, when one of the sisters was recently nominated for a Critic’s Choice award, those sisters reunited to support her. And honestly, the feel-good nostalgic vibes were almost too much for us to bear when we saw them all together again.

Lively, Tamblyn, and Bledel all came out over the weekend to support Ferrera for her Critic’s Choice Best Supporting Actor nomination, well earned from her role in Barbie. In honor of the movie and their friend, they all wore different pink outfits, and according to Lively’s incredibly moving Instagram post, hung out together on the couch for a bit of a sisters’ weekend.

“Some weeks are for the man in your life. Some weeks are for the women,” the mom of four wrote on Instagram. “I was so happy to celebrate my denim sister @americaferrera She’s the heart and soul of @barbiethemovie because she’s the heart and soul of everything she’s a part of. I’ve known her for 20 years. Since I was 16. I’ve watched her live, grow, soar, fall, make, break, push, fight, win, create, forge, disrupt, way make, lead, lead, lead.”

She went on to write about Ferrera’s beautiful speech as Gloria in Barbie, and commend her friend for being “full of heart in her own life.” The last line of Lively’s post, written alongside a photo of these women we’ve all known for two decades looking so happy, was the real kicker. “Pants = Love. Love your sisters. Love yourself.”

The sight of these four women, who first appeared together in the original Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants in 2005 and then again in the sequel in 2008, reuniting was too much for some of their fans. Especially those who have a deep, emotional connection to the movies.

Although not everyone realized the significance of these four stars being together. Which made some people feel old.

Other fans took directly to Lively’s post to tell the sisters, “Do y'all understand seeing the 4 of you together like sisters fills millennials with so much dopamine lol,” and “We are so lucky that the girls we watched bond over pants became the women who show us that female friendships always matter.”

These four women have managed to maintain their friendship through careers and marriages and children, and we could not be happier to see it. Now if they had just included the secret behind those magic jeans, all would be well.